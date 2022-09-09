^

NBA 2K23 now available in Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 1:20pm
NBA 2K23 now available in Philippines
NBA 2K23 was launched in the Philippines on Friday, September 9, at the NBA Store in SM Megamall.
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — NBA 2K's latest edition has dropped in the Philippines following its global release on September 9.

NBA 2K23, which features the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on the cover of the Standard Edition and the Michael Jordan Edition, respectively, can now be purchased by Filipino gamers online and in-store at the NBA Store in SM Megamall.

NBA Philippines hosted a launch event on Friday at the store to celebrate the game's release.

The launch featured an exhibition game between two of the top NBA 2K teams in the country, Playbook Esports and Laus Group Esports, in the NBA 2K Blacktop game mode.

PBE's duo of Rial Polog Jr. and Lynard Clark Banzon bested Domo Penaflorida and Isaiah Vincent Alindada of LGE, 21-15, in the game.

Global Merchandising Senior Manager of NBA Philippines Pat Giron was also present at the event.

"Basketball is a huge aspect in all Filipinos' lives and with that, we are proud to say that we are part of this installment as we launch NBA 2K23 which connects basketball, gaming, and the passionate fanbase of the game here in the Philippines," said Giron.

A feature of NBA 2K23 is the return of "The Jordan Challenge" where gamers can recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan's career.

The challenge includes the 10 original challenges from NBA 2K11 when it was first introduced with five new moments added.

The NBA 2K23 Standard Edition will set you back Php 2,990 for PS4 and Php 3,490 for PS5. Meanwhile, the Michael Jordan Edition is sold at Php 5,095 for both consoles.

The NBA Store in Megamall has set up free open play for the public to celebrate the launch of the game until Saturday, September 10.

