^

Sports

Serna, Francisco lead PPS Digos netfest title chase

Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 12:17pm
Serna, Francisco lead PPS Digos netfest title chase
The boys’ 14-, 16- and 18-and-under categories drew a 64-player field each while four other age categories feature 32-player casts, all eager and ready to take the spotlight in a week-long battle of power and guts in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop at the Aqua Verde courts.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Vince Serna and Sanschena Francisco set out for explosive starts to fuel their respective title drive in the premier division of the PPS-PEPP national juniors tennis championships, which got going Friday at the Digos City Tennis Club in Davao del Sur.

The five-day Group 2 tournament, dubbed the PPS-PEPP Rep. John Tracy Cagas national age-grouper, marked the resumption of the junior circuit after giving way to the Open championship in Davao del Norte last week with fourth-ranked Cebuano Joshua Kinaadman foiling No. 3 Eric Jed Olivarez for the championship.

This week’s battle for top honors in eight age-group categories is also tipped to be a tossup among the big guns and the lesser lights with Ben Flores, Pete Cua, Zhul Pantaran and Kristofer Espinoza all primed to crowd Serna from Butuan in the boys’ 18-and-under side.

Francisco from Sultan Kudarat, on the other hand, braces for a tough challenge from Chelsea Bernaldez, Juliana Carvajal and Angel Vosotros, among others, in the girls’ centerpiece division of the tournament presented by Dunlop and put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

For details, contact event organizer and Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Flores and Cua are also vying in the 16-U play headlined by top seed Josh Lim and No. 2 Randy Pausanos with Francisco, Bernaldez and Vosotros also seeing action in girls’ 16-U which lured a huge 32-entry draw top-billed by Dhea Cua and beefed up by Kyle Sonza, Janna Mamac and Faith Lazaro.

Lim also gains the top ranking in boys’ 14-U class but expects a stiff challenge from Johnel Maldo, Iñigo Barrios and Jason Battad with Cua also bannering the girls’ division with Jannah Mamac, Lazaro and Jhuane Flores in the tournament hosted by Gov. Cagas and backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw

Betancourt high on Kai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The man who attempted to bring Johnny Abarrientos to the NBA in 1997 is out to make up for the miss 25 years later.
Sports
fbtw
PBA studies options for Gilas

PBA studies options for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window opening in November, the PBA is studying options to support Gilas as...
Sports
fbtw
Eala back in US Open quarters, blasts Aussie

Eala back in US Open quarters, blasts Aussie

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Rampaging Alex Eala barged back into the quarterfinals of the US Open junior championships, fashioning out a 6-2, 7-6(1) victory...
Sports
fbtw
Federer hails 'grace' of Queen Elizabeth II as Pele salutes 'legacy'

Federer hails 'grace' of Queen Elizabeth II as Pele salutes 'legacy'

4 hours ago
Roger Federer hailed Queen Elizabeth II for her "elegance" and "grace" as the world of sport stopped to pay tribute to the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine shuttlers haul four medals in Cameroon tiff

Philippine shuttlers haul four medals in Cameroon tiff

By Luisa Morales | 28 minutes ago
All four medals came from doubles events as mixed doubles pairs Alvin Morada and Yssa Leonardo and Christian Bernardo and...
Sports
fbtw
NBA 2K23 now available in Philippines

NBA 2K23 now available in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
NBA 2K23, which features the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on the cover of the Standard...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan saves 72; Saso, Ardina struggle in Kroger Queen City Championship opener

Pagdanganan saves 72; Saso, Ardina struggle in Kroger Queen City Championship opener

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan came away with back-to-back frontside birdies to salvage an even par 72 but Yuka Saso and Dottie Ardina...
Sports
fbtw
Johnny Walker at crossroads for UFC 279

Johnny Walker at crossroads for UFC 279

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
At some point, Johnny Walker was the hottest property in the UFC after he came into the light heavyweight division and strung...
Sports
fbtw
Eala enters US Open juniors semis, exits doubles tourney

Eala enters US Open juniors semis, exits doubles tourney

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Alex Eala bested her doubles partner en route to her first semifinal in the US Open in the girls’ singles tourname...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with