Pagdanganan saves 72; Saso, Ardina struggle in Kroger Queen City Championship opener

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan came away with back-to-back frontside birdies to salvage an even par 72 but Yuka Saso and Dottie Ardina hobbled with over-par rounds at the start of the Kroger Queen City Championship led by Chinese Xiyu Lin in Cincinnati, Ohio Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan, out to atone for missed cut stints in Dow Great Lakes and Dana Open the past three weeks, kept her focus despite an early double-bogey mishap on the par-3 11th where she teed off and a number of missed birdie chances as she birdied Nos. 7 and 8 to save a 34-38 for a share of 64th in the early going of the $1.75 million championship.

Though she stood just above the projected cutoff score, the power-hitting Filipina hopes to build on her strong finish as she bids to make it to the weekend play with a stronger showing than her 9-of-14 norm off the mound and 13-of-18 green-in-regulation stint.

She also expects to improve on her 276-yard driving norm and 30-putt showing.

But ICTSI teammates Saso and Ardina stumbled with roller-coaster rounds and fell below the cutoff line with the former mixing two birdies against three bogeys for a 73 for joint 83rd and the latter struggling in the last flight and coming in ruffled by the wind with a 75 for joint 120th in a field of 144.

Saso missed just three fairways but wrestled with her irons and wedges as she went out of regulation nine times although she saved turning in a higher output by finishing with 27 putts.

Ardina, who toughened up in the Epson Tour the past month, blew a fine stint off the tee that saw her hit all but one fairway as she missed six greens and ended up with 32 putts and in danger of missing the cut.

In contrast, Lin showed up the tour’s big guns with a solid backside start of 30 and went on to fire a 64 to seize a one-stroke lead over Japanese Nasa Hataoka, who gunned down eight birdies against a bogey for a 65, while Aussie Sarah Kemp birdied five of the last eight holes at the front to shoot a 66 for joint third with Korean A Lim Kim, who also spiked her 32-34 card with four frontside birdies coming home.

But the likes of Korean Sei Young Kim and Thai aces Atthaya Thitikul and Moriya Jutanugarn matched 67s for joint fifth with three others, although Canadian major champion Brooke Henderson and former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park settled for 71s and world No. 3 Minjee Lee of Australia bombed out with a 76.