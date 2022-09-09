^

Johnny Walker at crossroads for UFC 279

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 10:07am
Johnny Walker
MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Walker (18-7-0) is concerned. He might not fully admit it, but his UFC 279 match with Moldovan mixed martial arts fighter Ion Cutelaba (16-7-1, 1 NC) is huge on so many fronts.

At some point, Walker was the hottest property in the UFC after he came into the light heavyweight division and strung up three consecutive wins via first round knockout. That seems like a distant memory since 2019; Walker has gone 1-4, including back-to-back losses.

Walker, who at the height of his early success relocated to Dublin, Ireland to train (and be with his girlfriend), moved his training camp to Thailand. 

That is a huge sign that he needs to get away from the past and find himself working on the fundamentals.

“I got knocked out in my last fight so I had to work on my defense,” Walker admitted. 

“I changed my training a bit. I held my training camp in Thailand. I worked on my Muay Thai and some Jiu Jitsu and worked on my defense.”

“The previous times, I was training to beat everyone. This time, it was specifically for Cutelaba. I watched all his fights and noted his improvements. I am ready to fight him.”

The Walker-Cutelaba bout opens the main card of UFC 279, which will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, September 11 (Manila time), at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Walker knows that he is lucky to remain in the main card more so the UFC. 

“Every match is important but this especially,” he underscored. “I have to come back and get the win. I know I am a better fighter than this.  If I get a win it will put me in a good position

Whether Walker was trying to convince me or himself, isn’t the point. Whatever it is, he needs to go out and get the win.

“It will be a good match,” he said of the bout. “Now I have more experience. I have fought five rounds for a while now. I can knock people out in the first round and even go the distance.”

And yet, he noted a strong concern from his coaches and trainers, “They tell me to be more consistent and be more committed to the training like a champion. To listen to them more and to trust the process, the training.”

Hopefully, it all follows from hereon.

UFC 279 will be shown in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming application.

