Eala enters US Open juniors semis, exits doubles tourney

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 9:41am
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala bested her doubles partner en route to her first semifinal in the US Open in the girls’ singles tournament on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Eala, 17, bucked a slow start against Mirra Andreeva, 6-4, 6-0, to move two wins away from her first-ever grand slam juniors singles title.

Andreeva took the reins early as she took the 4-2 lead, but Eala picked up the pace to string four game wins in a row and steal the opening set.

Her foe then seemed to play hurt in the second frame where she was blanked by Eala, 6-0.

Though Eala moved on in singles, Andreeva was unable to play in their doubles match later Thursday (Friday, Manila time), which helped German duo Carolina Kuhl and Ella Siedel win via walkover.

While Eala’s hopes of a third grand slam juniors doubles title have been dashed, her chase continuous for her first trophy in girls’ singles.

Eala plays the semifinal against ninth seed Victoria Mboko of Canada on Friday (early Saturday morning in Manila).

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar is seeded 10th in the tournament.

