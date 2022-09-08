^

Late mishap drops Pagunsan 3 shots off pace in Shinhan Donghae Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 7:23pm
Late mishap drops Pagunsan 3 shots off pace in Shinhan Donghae Open
Juvic Pagunsan
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Juvic Pagunsan failed to get up-and-down on No. 5 on his way home for a six-under 65, just three strokes off Canada’s Richard Lee, whose record-setting 62 at the par-71 Koma Country Club shoved him past Thai Nitithorn Thippong at the start of the Shinhan Donghae Open in Nara, Japan Thursday.

Pagunsan flourished in a superb backside start he highlighted with four straight birdies from No. 13 and went seven-under with birdies on Nos. 18, 3 and 4. But the smooth-swinging former Asian Tour No. 1 missed the par-3 fifth and two-putted for the lone black mark in an otherwise brilliant round.

Still, it put him at joint fourth and within striking distance of Lee, who turned in a flawless round of nine birdies to lead Thippong by one after the Thai dished out his own version of a bogey-free round that featured eight birdies for a 63.

Tirawat Kaewsiribandit, also from Thailand, shot a 67 for third.

But while Pagunsan got into the mix early despite hitting just five fairways as he finished with 26 putts, Miguel Tabuena will have a lot of catching up to do to make it to the weekend play despite a 70 as the ICTSI-backed shotmaker lay at joint 79th in a field of 138.

