Avaricio stays in hunt but Del Rosario falters

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio shot a two-under 70 but stood seven strokes off Chonlada Chayanun. Meanwhile, Pauline del Rosario came undone with an early quadruple 7 and tumbled down the leaderboard with a 76 in the second round of the Thailand LPGA Masters in Prachuap Khiri Khan in southern Thailand late Thursday.

Chayanun seized control at 12-under 132 with a brilliant nine-under 63 at the Black Mountain Golf Club, one stroke ahead of first round leader Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, who slowed down with an eagle-aided 69 after a fiery 64 Thursday.

Avaricio gunned down four birdies but failed to match her opening 69 with two bogeys, her 139 total leaving her too many strokes to work out with two rounds left in the THB4 million championship.

Del Rosario actually had a clear shot at the Thais at third after an impressive 66 but the ICTSI-backed ace failed to recover from a disastrous stint on the par-3 No. 11, needing four extra shots to hole out.

It took her eight holes to knock down a birdie on No. 2 but nixed a couple of chances in the next six holes before holing out with a bogey for a 36-40.

With a 142 aggregate, the Epson Tour campaigner slipped from third to joint 30th.

But Avaricio, building up for the LPGA Q-School Stage II in Florida next month, hopes to make a big charge in the third round and give herself a chance Saturday.