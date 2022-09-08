^

Sports

Avaricio stays in hunt but Del Rosario falters

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 7:06pm
Avaricio stays in hunt but Del Rosario falters
Chanelle Avaricio

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio shot a two-under 70 but stood seven strokes off Chonlada Chayanun. Meanwhile, Pauline del Rosario came undone with an early quadruple 7 and tumbled down the leaderboard with a 76 in the second round of the Thailand LPGA Masters in Prachuap Khiri Khan in southern Thailand late Thursday.

Chayanun seized control at 12-under 132 with a brilliant nine-under 63 at the Black Mountain Golf Club, one stroke ahead of first round leader Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, who slowed down with an eagle-aided 69 after a fiery 64 Thursday.

Avaricio gunned down four birdies but failed to match her opening 69 with two bogeys, her 139 total leaving her too many strokes to work out with two rounds left in the THB4 million championship.

Del Rosario actually had a clear shot at the Thais at third after an impressive 66 but the ICTSI-backed ace failed to recover from a disastrous stint on the par-3 No. 11, needing four extra shots to hole out.

It took her eight holes to knock down a birdie on No. 2 but nixed a couple of chances in the next six holes before holing out with a bogey for a 36-40.

With a 142 aggregate, the Epson Tour campaigner slipped from third to joint 30th.

But Avaricio, building up for the LPGA Q-School Stage II in Florida next month, hopes to make a big charge in the third round and give herself a chance Saturday.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Taiwan, Jordan Heading says B. League stint a 'step up' in career

After Taiwan, Jordan Heading says B. League stint a 'step up' in career

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
After having a stellar season with the Taichung Suns of Taiwan's T1 League, Heading will test his mettle in the Land of the...
Sports
fbtw
New Philippine sports chief asks for Filipino fans' full support in Gilas, FIBA World Cup hosting

New Philippine sports chief asks for Filipino fans' full support in Gilas, FIBA World Cup hosting

10 hours ago
A former PBA commissioner, who also served as executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas a few years ago, Eala...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
PBA journeyman Jay Washington heads to Japan B. League

PBA journeyman Jay Washington heads to Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Washington, 40, was announced to have signed a player contract with the Japan B. League's Ryukyu Golden Kings on Thursda...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios fined $14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown

Kyrgios fined $14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown

7 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) for his spectacular double racquet smashing tantrum at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Late mishap drops Pagunsan 3 shots off pace in Shinhan Donghae Open

Late mishap drops Pagunsan 3 shots off pace in Shinhan Donghae Open

By Jan Veran | 21 minutes ago
Juvic Pagunsan failed to get up-and-down on No. 5 on his way home for a six-under 65, just three strokes off Canada’s...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi routs pro field in the heat, leads by 9 in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge

Malixi routs pro field in the heat, leads by 9 in ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge

2 hours ago
Amateur Rianne Malixi parlayed Harmie Constantino and her rival’s early struggle and wavering finishes into a breakaway...
Sports
fbtw
New Zealand coach praises Filipinas for 'strong opposition' in friendly

New Zealand coach praises Filipinas for 'strong opposition' in friendly

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
As her Football Ferns edged the Filipinas, 2-1, Klimkova could not help but laud their opponents for a job well done.
Sports
fbtw
Navy finally wins as OLFU, UMak tighten grip on top spots in Ballout Hoops

Navy finally wins as OLFU, UMak tighten grip on top spots in Ballout Hoops

5 hours ago
The Sealions finally snapped a long losing skid in the Luzon-wide tournament and caught a big fish in the process, whipping...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario slips to 3rd as Thai aces sizzle at dusk

Del Rosario slips to 3rd as Thai aces sizzle at dusk

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Big-hitting Pauline del Rosario fired a stirring six-under par 66 in the morning wave of the Thailand LPGA Masters.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with