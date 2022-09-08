Joshua Pacio hopes for packed stadium in ONE title defense

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio is looking forward to have thousands of Filipinos behind him as he returns to the ONE cage against Jarred Brooks in the Singapore promotion's return to Manila.

Pacio and Brooks' grudge match headlines ONE 164 on December 3 to mark ONE Championship's first event in the Philippines since January 2020.

Set at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Pacio is excited to put on a show for a hopefully packed crowd.

"Finally after almost two years, ONE Championship is back here in the Philippines! I’m really excited because the last time I fought there was no audience," Pacio said.

"And hopefully there will be one when we do the event here in the Philippines," he added.

Pacio is the only reigning champion for the Philippines right now after his compatriots have subsequently been stripped of their belts.

Former champions in recent history include Eduard Folayang (lightweight), Kevin Belingon (bantamweight), Geje Eustaquio (flyweight), and Brandon Vera (heavyweight).

Pacio has had three successful title defenses since regaining the belt in 2019.

With the weight of being the country's last standing champion on his shoulders, the Team Lakay stalwart aims to lean on his fellow Filipinos in the arena.

"It motivates me even more because I’ll be defending my world title in front of my countrymen," said Pacio.

The reigning titlist also hopes to see more than a few of his Team Lakay teammates on the card to truly put on a show for Filipinos.

"I hope that I won’t be the only fighter from the gym to fight in this card. I wish that there’d be five or even six of us from Team Lakay so that it’ll be an awesome experience," he said.

Pacio and Brooks' clash was announced late August during ONE 160: Ok vs Lee II after initially being postponed.