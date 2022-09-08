Ardina back in LPGA hunt; Saso, Pagdanganan eye strong finish

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina joins Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan in a sort of an LPGA comeback in Cincinnati, Ohio, hopeful of breaking a three-tournament spell in the world’s premier ladies circuit coming off a series of stints on the Epson Tour.

But the Cangolf pro will need a lot of breaks to get into the early mix of the Kroger Queen City Championship starting Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as she drew amateur Anna Davis of the US and Chinese Muni He on No. 10 in the last flight at 2:31 p.m. when conditions at the Kenwood Country Club’s Kendale course are expected to be at their toughest.

Ardina missed the cut in her last three LPGA events since finishing tied for 29th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last June, failing to advance in the Meijer LPGA despite a one-under card after 36 holes, in the Women’s PGA Championship and in Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

She shifted her campaign to the Epson Tour where she scored a breakthrough in the Copper Rock Championship in Utah last March but didn’t have as much success in her return, ending up joint 33rd in the French Lick Charity Classic and finishing tied for 21st in the Four Winds Invitational.

She turned in a Top 10 finish in the Circling Raven Championship but missed the cut in last week’s Wildhorse Ladies Classic.

But she hopes to bounce back from those struggles with a strong performance this week, along with ICTSI teammates Saso and Pagdanganan, who are also both geared up for battle in the inaugural $1.75 million event headlined by world No. 3 Minjee Lee of Australia, and fellow major champions Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, Brooke Henderson of Canada and Korean Sei Young Kim.

Saso, the 2021 US Women’s Open titlist, also hopes to sustain a final round 67 that netted her a tied for 38th finish in last week’s Dana Open, while Pagdanganan, like Ardina, is out to make up for her failed bids in Dow Great Lakes and Dana Open.

Saso, whose dip in form also dropped her to No. 31 in the latest world rankings after reaching a career-best No. 5 in October 2021, launches her drive on No. 1 with Americans Brittany Altomare and Sophie Schubert, while Pagdanganan mixes it up with Amanda Doherty and Kaitlyn Papp, also both of the US, at 12:41 p.m., also at the backside of the par-72, 6,515-yard layout bracing for an assault from some of the world’s strongest hitters and best players.