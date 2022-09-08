^

Sports

Ardina back in LPGA hunt; Saso, Pagdanganan eye strong finish

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 11:07am
Ardina back in LPGA hunt; Saso, Pagdanganan eye strong finish
Yuka Saso, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina joins Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan in a sort of an LPGA comeback in Cincinnati, Ohio, hopeful of breaking a three-tournament spell in the world’s premier ladies circuit coming off a series of stints on the Epson Tour.

But the Cangolf pro will need a lot of breaks to get into the early mix of the Kroger Queen City Championship starting Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as she drew amateur Anna Davis of the US and Chinese Muni He on No. 10 in the last flight at 2:31 p.m. when conditions at the Kenwood Country Club’s Kendale course are expected to be at their toughest.

Ardina missed the cut in her last three LPGA events since finishing tied for 29th in the ShopRite LPGA Classic last June, failing to advance in the Meijer LPGA despite a one-under card after 36 holes, in the Women’s PGA Championship and in Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

She shifted her campaign to the Epson Tour where she scored a breakthrough in the Copper Rock Championship in Utah last March but didn’t have as much success in her return, ending up joint 33rd in the French Lick Charity Classic and finishing tied for 21st in the Four Winds Invitational.

She turned in a Top 10 finish in the Circling Raven Championship but missed the cut in last week’s Wildhorse Ladies Classic.

But she hopes to bounce back from those struggles with a strong performance this week, along with ICTSI teammates Saso and Pagdanganan, who are also both geared up for battle in the inaugural $1.75 million event headlined by world No. 3 Minjee Lee of Australia, and fellow major champions Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, Brooke Henderson of Canada and Korean Sei Young Kim.

Saso, the 2021 US Women’s Open titlist, also hopes to sustain a final round 67 that netted her a tied for 38th finish in last week’s Dana Open, while Pagdanganan, like Ardina, is out to make up for her failed bids in Dow Great Lakes and Dana Open.

Saso, whose dip in form also dropped her to No. 31 in the latest world rankings after reaching a career-best No. 5 in October 2021, launches her drive on No. 1 with Americans Brittany Altomare and Sophie Schubert, while Pagdanganan mixes it up with Amanda Doherty and Kaitlyn Papp, also both of the US, at 12:41 p.m., also at the backside of the par-72, 6,515-yard layout bracing for an assault from some of the world’s strongest hitters and best players.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw

T-Rob a rare find

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It’s not often that an NBA first round draft pick comes to play in the PBA. It’s even rarer for anyone chosen from among the top five overall picks to check in.
Sports
fbtw
Stajcic happy to see Filipinas 'match' New Zealand in friendly, but stresses need to win

Stajcic happy to see Filipinas 'match' New Zealand in friendly, but stresses need to win

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Held as part of their training camp in California for the 2023 FIFA World Cup build-up, Stajcic said that even with the loss,...
Sports
fbtw
New Philippine sports chief asks for Filipino fans' full support in Gilas, FIBA World Cup hosting

New Philippine sports chief asks for Filipino fans' full support in Gilas, FIBA World Cup hosting

2 hours ago
A former PBA commissioner, who also served as executive director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas a few years ago, Eala...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons learn from 'bigger, smarter' Koreans in UAAP Season 85 build-up

Maroons learn from 'bigger, smarter' Koreans in UAAP Season 85 build-up

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Undergoing intense training meant that the Maroons got to test their mettle against top pro clubs in the country. Despite...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Kyrgios fined $14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown

Kyrgios fined $14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown

15 minutes ago
Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) for his spectacular double racquet smashing tantrum at...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina back in LPGA hunt; Saso, Pagdanganan eye strong finish

Ardina back in LPGA hunt; Saso, Pagdanganan eye strong finish

By Jan Veran | 56 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina joins Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan in a sort of an LPGA comeback in Cincinnati, Ohio, hopeful of breaking...
Sports
fbtw
After Taiwan, Jordan Heading says B. League stint a 'step up' in career

After Taiwan, Jordan Heading says B. League stint a 'step up' in career

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After having a stellar season with the Taichung Suns of Taiwan's T1 League, Heading will test his mettle in the Land of the...
Sports
fbtw
Kaya holds off hard-charging Nomads in AIA 7's football

Kaya holds off hard-charging Nomads in AIA 7's football

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Manila Nomads blasted sister team Nomads Braves, 4-0, in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium.
Sports
fbtw
Li Jingliang eyes win over MMA legend Tony Ferguson in UFC 279

Li Jingliang eyes win over MMA legend Tony Ferguson in UFC 279

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In the lead-up to his co-main event fight with Tony Ferguson in UFC 279 this coming Sunday (Manila time) September 11, Chinese...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with