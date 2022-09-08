^

Kaya holds off hard-charging Nomads in AIA 7's football

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 10:09am
Kaya holds off hard-charging Nomads in AIA 7's football
Kaya FC

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Nomads blasted sister team Nomads Braves, 4-0, in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

The win kept Manila Nomads within striking distance of Women’s Division 1 leaders, Kaya, who slipped past Azzurri Verde, 1-0. 

By virtue of Kaya’s three wins, they stayed atop the table with a 3-0 record that is good for nine points in spite of Manila Nomads owning a superior goal difference.

At 2-1, Manila Nomads has scored 17 goals but conceded four for a goal difference of 13. 

Kaya has actually scored only nine goals, behind Manila Nomads’ 17 and Manila Digger’s 10, but because of their defense where they only conceded two goals — the best in the division — they remain atop the standings. 

In other women’s division one matches, Azzurri SC C squeaked past Payatas FC in a shootout, 5-4. Manila Digger blasted Maharlika, 5-1.

Over at the Women’s Division 2, Tuloy FC crushed Team Philippines Street Child World Cup Under-18 squad, 6-0. Malaya slipped past Manila Digger, 2-1; Azzurri Diliman piped Superbad, 1-0; and Azzurri Makati outshot Azzurri SC B, 3-2.

