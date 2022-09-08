^

Li Jingliang eyes win over MMA legend Tony Ferguson in UFC 279

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 10:04am
Li Jingliang eyes win over MMA legend Tony Ferguson in UFC 279
Li Jingliang is coming off a huge TKO win against Muslim Salikhov last July 16.
MANILA, Philippines – In the lead-up to his co-main event fight with Tony Ferguson in UFC 279 this coming Sunday (Manila time) September 11, Chinese UFC fighter Li Jingliang paid tribute and even defended his opponent. 

Ferguson, after losing four straight matches, has gone up to the welterweight division, a move that has been criticized. At age 38, it has been said that Ferguson, the one-time interim lightweight champion, should retire. 

“A lot of people are talking about Tony retiring if he loses,” said the 34-year old Jingliang. “I don’t believe that. Tony is what — 38? One day, I will be 38 and I will still be fighting. We will all keep fighting until we can. I know there are Filipino fighters fighting at that age.”

When one talks to Jingliang, one cannot help notice how respectful he is. It is something he attributed to his legendary Chinese Senda coach, Bao Ligao.

“He told me that before you become a fighter, you first have to learn how to become a human being,” related the Chinese fighter. “You have to know how to respect people as it is more important than combat. That part of that culture is rooted in me deeply. I always respect my opponent.”

While Jingliang (19-7-0) is respectful, he does want to defeat Ferguson (26-7-0). 

“As an athlete and competitor, we want to be a champion,” said Li. “All soldiers want to be generals. I want to be the best and will try my best to achieve that goal. Sometimes I win, sometimes I lose, but we need to go forward because our opponents get better and better.”

“Tony is such a big name in MMA, a high-level superstar. But I want to challenge him and because I want to be on the top as well.”

Jingliang is coming off a huge TKO win against Muslim Salikhov last July 16; one where he was awarded with his fifth Performance of the Night. In his last four bouts, Jingliang has alternated with wins and losses. Now, he hopes to go on a streak again. 

“It feels amazing and wonderful,” pronounced Li. “This is sport. Sometimes, we win, sometimes we lose. The most important thing is if we are satisfied. We follow the game plan. To myself, how matter what the result, I enjoy the process.”

“I fight for my family. The biggest motivation is my family. The people who support me. They give me the energy to perform in the Octagon.”

“One day when I retire, I do not want to say that I did not give my best. I want to give my best so I have no regrets.”

UFC 279 will be shown live in the Philippines on Sunday, September 11, over the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming application.

