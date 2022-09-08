^

Stajcic happy to see Filipinas 'match' New Zealand in friendly, but stresses need to win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 8:50am
Coach Alen Stajcic
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national football team head coach Alen Stajcic was pleased to see his Filipinas holding their ground against higher-ranked New Zealand in a narrow 1-2 loss in their international friendly on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Held as part of their training camp in California for the 2023 FIFA World Cup build-up, Stajcic said that even with the loss, the AFF Women's Champions had shown what they were capable off against world class teams.

"I thought overall it was a performance where we matched a team that's ranked considerably higher than us," Stajcic said after the match against the World No. 22 Kiwis.

"And you know, in another day, that result can go our way," he added.

The Aussie mentor was correct as the Filipinas nearly forced a draw with Jessika Cowart getting a good try at goal in added time in the second half.

But Cowart's header, delivered to her on a set piece by Tahnai Annis, hit the woodwork to stave off the Filipinas.

Despite the almost draw, and his Filipinas taking the 1-0 lead early off of a Sarina Bolden goal at the tail-end of the first half, Stajcic says there is much to work on still as his team prepares for the country's first-ever appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

"Certainly there's a lot of areas for us to improve on the ball, with our movement, and execution of passes but overall I thought it was good performance against a strong team, an experienced team," said Stajcic.

'Hotly contested' game

The Filipinas are ranked 53rd in the world but have managed a lot of surprises against higher-ranked teams — not just in friendlies but in high stakes tournaments like the AFF Women's Championship and the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

Against New Zealand, Stajcic said that there wasn't much separating the two teams, even with the discsrepancy on paper.

In a game that could've gone either way, the Australian believes that it went down to the breaks of the game.

"New Zealand are a team that have been to every World Cup in recent times and Olympic Games so you know, they were a good marker for us and I thought we matched them," said Stajcic.

"You know, I think there was too much in the game in terms of chances either way or shots on goal or possession or anything. So I think it was a fairly, fully contested game, hotly contested game, you know, they got the rub of the green with a few different issues today and that got them over the line but I don't think there was much in the game," he continued.

Still, Stajcic and his wards aren't just content with being able to compete and match against the world's top teams.

With eyes fixed on a good performance in the World Cup next year, Stajcic underscored the need to keep on improving and get wins.

"Yeah, we can compete but we have to win. We didn't win so I'm happy that we that competed, I'm happy that we showed at this level but ultimately we have to find a way to win and you know, we're never gonna be happy with losing that's for sure," he said.

The Filipinas continue their training camp in the US for the rest of the October FIFA window. The Philippine Football Federation is eyeing to stage more friendlies, possibly one every month, for the Filipinas to keep in shape until the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

