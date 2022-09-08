Alex Eala posts twin wins in US Open

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennister Alex Eala kept alive her bid for twin titles in the US Open Juniors tournament as she won her respective matches in singles and doubles on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

Eala, who returned to action in the juniors circuit for the first time this year, first edged eighth seed Taylah Preston, 6-2, 7-6, in the Girls' Singles Round of 16 to move into the quarterfinal.

The Filipina zoomed to a 5-1 lead in the opening set as she blanked Preston in Game 6.

While the Australian tennister held her serve and finished with a winner to take a game back, Eala quickly closed her out as she held her own serve to take the one set advantage.

In the second set, it was a different story as it was the Aussie who claimed the early lead, 4-1.

But the former ITF Juniors World No. 2 stringed together four game wins in a row to flip the script and push Preston to the brink, 5-4.

Back-to-back games where the teens broke each other's serves saw Eala on the edge of victory anew, 6-5.

Eala, though, bungled her serve as Preston won the break point and forced the game into tiebreak, 6-6.

Owing to her experience, Eala was able to stop the Aussie's momentum to claim the 6-0 lead in the tiebreak with seven match points to her name.

She only needed two as she took the win, 7-6(1).

In doubles, Eala and partner Mirra Andreeva eased past US duo Shannon Lam and Iva Jovic in two sets, 6-2, 6-2, to reach the Round of 16.

Eala faces her partner Andreeva in the quarterfinals of Girls' Singles later today.

Eala is looking for her first and third junior grand slam titles in singles and doubles, respectively.