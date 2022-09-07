^

Sports

Gilas girls demolish Maldives by 82 points, gain outright semis berth

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 5:55pm
Gilas girls demolish Maldives by 82 points, gain outright semis berth
Ryhanna Lourdes Cassandra Calvert
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women U18 team destroyed Maldives, 110-28, to complete a Group A sweep in the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in India on Wednesday.

Playing three games in as many days, Gilas saved the best for their final group stage game as they blew Maldives right out of the water.

After Maldives tied the game at 6-all early, the Filipinas scored 15 straight points to end the first quarter on top, 21-6.

The run was a part of a huge 33-2 scoring burst that included 22 unanswered points for Gilas to blow the game wide open.

A turnover-prone Maldives side gave the Philippines extra possessions as the Filipinas pounced on their opponents' woes.

It was then a 16-0 start to the third period to give Gilas the whooping 70-13 lead after the halftime break and finish the game as quickly as the second half started.

All Gilas girls scored at least three points in the demolition job.

Five different girls finished in twin-digit scoring with Louana Ozar leading the pack with 22 points.

Ryhanna Lourdes Cassandra Calvert played supporting role with 17 markers as she flirted with the triple-double with nine rebounds and seven steals.

Kate Colyn Bobadilla also added 17 points while Kaylynee Reigne Abraham had a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards.

Liane Ashley Loon chipped in 14 markers to go along with an all-around game of eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

Combined, Gilas had 40 steals against Maldives as their opponents tallied an eye-popping 64 turnovers in the game.

The turnovers turned into 67 points for Gilas on the other end.

The Philippines' biggest lead of the game stood at 85 points.

Gilas will now have two days rest before the semifinal on Saturday where they hope to move one win away from promotion to Divison A.

In the tournament, only the champion of the division gets promoted to the next level of competition.

BASKETBALL

FIBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
Creamline ready to battle in Grand Prix

Creamline ready to battle in Grand Prix

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses said yesterday it won’t be a cakewalk facing Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia at...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala enters US Open juniors Round of 16

Alex Eala enters US Open juniors Round of 16

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala breezed through the Round of 16 of the US Open junior championships, churning out a 6-2, 6-3 win over Slovakia’s...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 9 hours ago
Until October 7, fans may nominate 10 MPL PH athletes via posting on either Facebook or TikTok. The post is not limited to...
Sports
fbtw
GenSan survives Bacoor, Bacolod trounces QC in MPBL

GenSan survives Bacoor, Bacolod trounces QC in MPBL

By Roy Luarca | 6 hours ago
Trailing most of the way, the Strikers struck back through RJ Ramirez and seized the lead at 64-62 early in the fourth quarter....
Sports
fbtw
Latest
5 Asian players in international team as Captain Immelman announces 6 picks for 2022 Presidents Cup

5 Asian players in international team as Captain Immelman announces 6 picks for 2022 Presidents Cup

2 hours ago
Five Asian golfers , including a record of four Koreans, will feature in the International Team for the 2022 Presidents ...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino, Malixi match 74s in tough conditions to lead ICTSI Valley golf tiff

Constantino, Malixi match 74s in tough conditions to lead ICTSI Valley golf tiff

2 hours ago
Harmie Constantino thrived on the par-5 No. 17 to salvage a two-over 74 and catch amateur hotshot Rianne Malixi at the helm,...
Sports
fbtw
Davao Aguilas FC U15 squad rules Singapore tourney

Davao Aguilas FC U15 squad rules Singapore tourney

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
The Aguilas beat Anza, a team of mostly Australians, in extra time, 1-0, to cap a successful title drive in the B15 division...
Sports
fbtw
PBA 3x3 chief Bachmann named UAAP hoops commissioner

PBA 3x3 chief Bachmann named UAAP hoops commissioner

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Season hosts Adamson University chose Bachmann with the rest of the UAAP Board of Managing Directors.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Boys bound for softball World Cup

Blu Boys bound for softball World Cup

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Filipinos made this a reality after making the finals of the 11th Men’s Softball Asia Cup in Kochi, Japan rece...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with