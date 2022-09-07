Gilas girls demolish Maldives by 82 points, gain outright semis berth

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women U18 team destroyed Maldives, 110-28, to complete a Group A sweep in the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in India on Wednesday.

Playing three games in as many days, Gilas saved the best for their final group stage game as they blew Maldives right out of the water.

After Maldives tied the game at 6-all early, the Filipinas scored 15 straight points to end the first quarter on top, 21-6.

The run was a part of a huge 33-2 scoring burst that included 22 unanswered points for Gilas to blow the game wide open.

A turnover-prone Maldives side gave the Philippines extra possessions as the Filipinas pounced on their opponents' woes.

It was then a 16-0 start to the third period to give Gilas the whooping 70-13 lead after the halftime break and finish the game as quickly as the second half started.

All Gilas girls scored at least three points in the demolition job.

Five different girls finished in twin-digit scoring with Louana Ozar leading the pack with 22 points.

Ryhanna Lourdes Cassandra Calvert played supporting role with 17 markers as she flirted with the triple-double with nine rebounds and seven steals.

Kate Colyn Bobadilla also added 17 points while Kaylynee Reigne Abraham had a double-double of 11 points and 11 boards.

Liane Ashley Loon chipped in 14 markers to go along with an all-around game of eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

Combined, Gilas had 40 steals against Maldives as their opponents tallied an eye-popping 64 turnovers in the game.

The turnovers turned into 67 points for Gilas on the other end.

The Philippines' biggest lead of the game stood at 85 points.

Gilas will now have two days rest before the semifinal on Saturday where they hope to move one win away from promotion to Divison A.

In the tournament, only the champion of the division gets promoted to the next level of competition.