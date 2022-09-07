Blu Boys bound for softball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Blu Boys are going to the World Cup.

The Filipinos made this a reality after making the finals of the 11th Men’s Softball Asia Cup in Kochi, Japan recently.

While the country lost to a mighty Japan side, 9-2, in the finale, it didn’t dampen the mood as it they have booked a seat to the prestigious World Cup slated in November this year in Auckland, New Zealand.

The country accomplished the feat by smashing India, 8-1, in the super round.

The Apol Rosales-mentored Blu Boys, however, ahd to overcame heartbreaking defeats to Japan, 7-0, and 2019 Southeast Asian Games tormentor Singapore, 6-5, early in the tournament.

But they bounced back from there to claim a spot to the World Cup.

The Blu Boys will be the second Philippine team making it to the world tilt after the national women’s football squad also snatched a spot to their sports' World Cup set July 10-20 in New Zealand and Australia.