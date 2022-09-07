^

Sports

GenSan survives Bacoor, Bacolod trounces QC in MPBL

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 12:57pm
General Santos Warriors

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — The General Santos Warriors withstood the fourth quarter onslaught of the Bacoor Strikers and prevailed, 75-74, on Tuesday to boost their playoffs drive in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Lagao Gym here.

Trailing most of the way, the Strikers struck back through RJ Ramirez and seized the lead at 64-62 early in the fourth quarter. With Ramirez pouring 15 of his 19 points and Mark Montuano adding a jumper, Bacoor last led at 74-73 with 36.5 seconds left.

Dhon Reverente, however, pierced Bacoor's defense for a layup that turned out to be the marginal basket with 24.8 seconds to go.

The OKbet-backed Warriors thus posted their seventh straight win and climbed to an 11-5 record in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament. Bacoor, supported by Picur, dropped to 6-10.

Nikko Panganiban led the Warriors with 17 points and five rebounds, followed by Mark Cruz with 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

GenSan pride Gerald Anderson contributed eight points, matching the output of Niko Elorde, plus three rebounds and two steals.

Homegrown Ian Melencio supported Ramirez with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds while Mark Montuano chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.

Bacolod Bingo Plus, powered by Mark Yee, subdued Quezon City MG Cars, 79-64, in the first game to improve to 10-7. Quezon City skidded to 7-8.

MPBL CEO and founder Manny Pacquiao watched the games with wife Jinkee and GenSan Mayor and sister-in-law Lorelei Pacquiao.

The league's Mindanao swing takes a two-day break and will resume on Friday with a double-header at the Sarangani Capitol Gym in Alabel. The games will pit Muntinlupa against Bacolod at 7 p.m. and Sarangani against Quezon City at 9 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
Alex Eala enters US Open juniors Round of 16

Alex Eala enters US Open juniors Round of 16

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Alex Eala breezed through the Round of 16 of the US Open junior championships, churning out a 6-2, 6-3 win over Slovakia’s...
Sports
Gilas girls avert disaster vs Samoa for 2-0 start in FIBA U18 Asian Championship

Gilas girls avert disaster vs Samoa for 2-0 start in FIBA U18 Asian Championship

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
After squandering a lead as big as 18 points, six straight points by Louna Ozar in the endgame fended off a pesky Samoa ...
Sports
Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight

Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight

20 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing last year for a tilt at the Philippines presidency, told AFP on Tuesday that he is...
Sports
MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Until October 7, fans may nominate 10 MPL PH athletes via posting on either Facebook or TikTok. The post is not limited to...
Sports
Gamer's confession: I blame lags, frame drops for my lost games
Sponsored
Gamer's confession: I blame lags, frame drops for my lost games
1 day ago
Sports
Wild Rift previews new heroes for upcoming 2nd anniversary patch

Wild Rift previews new heroes for upcoming 2nd anniversary patch

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
League of Legends: Wild Rift will celebrate its second anniversary and has previewed new content set to be released in its...
Sports
House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
A bill submitted in Congress last August hopes to battle the negative image plaguing esports.
Sports
The Predator Helios 300 gives you the gaming power you need

The Predator Helios 300 gives you the gaming power you need

7 days ago
The Predator Helios 300 provides excellent performance, an impressive display, and an amazing backlit RGB keyboard.
Sports
ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
Dark horse ONIC Philippines has taken down champions Blacklist International and Smart Omega to take the No. 1 spot in...
Sports
