Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

MANILA, Philippines — After two years of consecutive third place finishes with Israeli professional volleyball team Kfar Saba, former Ateneo volleyball player Tony Koyfman has transferred to Maccabi Hod Hashron.

“I personally cannot complain but only the top two teams get awards,” noted Koyfman, whose Kfar Saba squad finished with a 9-2 record.

The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team.

In that span, the league’s top team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, won back-to-back titles. H. Mate Asher was second with a 10-1 record.

“I am hoping to win a title this year as we have some good local and foreign talent,” explained Koyfman, who was a part of Ateneo’s last UAAP men’s volleyball champions in 2016. “Maccabi Tel Aviv is still the team to beat though.”

Maccabi Hod Hashron finished fourth in last year’s 12-team league with an 8-3 record, behind the champion’s 11-0 record.

Koyfman has been in Israel for three years now and prior to that, one year in Kosovo playing professional volleyball.

“The atmosphere for pro sports is different here in Israel as the level of competition has been getting better. I personally enjoy the competitive nature,” said Koyfman. “It is my goal to win a championship here in Israel at least once in my career.”

“We’ll see how it goes this season."