Fillipinas concede late, bow to New Zealand in friendly

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team conceded two goals in the second half against World No. 22 New Zealand to drop their international friendly, 1-2, at the Titan Stadium in Fullerton, California on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Ferns flipped the script on the Filipinas after Sarina Bolden converted on a Sara Eggesvik assist to put the Philippines in front, 1-nil, at the tail-end of the first half.

Sub Jessika Cowart had a last-ditch chance to salvage a draw for the Filipinas in added time but her header, delivered by a Tahnai Annis setpiece, hit the woodwork to keep the score at 2-1 in favor of New Zealand.

Meikayla Moore scored the equalizer for the Kiwis at the 70th-minute mark on a penalty kick after Dom Randle fouled a New Zealand player inside the box.

That seemed to pump life into the Kiwis' campaign as they pressed on against the Philippines.

In the 82nd minute, skipper Ali Riley got the ball past Olivia McDaniel with a lob to net the game-winner for New Zealand.

Still, the Filipinas kept at it as they tried to look for an equalizer until the final whistle.

Cowart's header was the best chance the Filipinas mustered after Riley's conversion.

The Philippines are in the midst of a training camp for the October FIFA window in the US where there are 27 booters on tap for Coach Alen Stajcic.

In preparation for the 2023 FIFA World Cup next year, where New Zealand are cohosts with Australia, the Filipinas plan to compete in more international friendlies as the tournament nears.