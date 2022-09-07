^

MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 9:22am
MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of its 10th season, the the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) will be honoring players throughout the different seasons, may it be active, already retired or playing in a different league, as the first inductees to the MPL PH Hall of Legends.

The Hall will commemorate athletes who have made considerable contributions to the league.

Until October 7, fans may nominate 10 MPL PH athletes via posting on either Facebook or TikTok. The post is not limited to text. Fans may post videos, art cards, images or even use the blank form posted on the MPL PH Facebook page and just fill in the ten nominees they have. The post must include the hashtags #MPL10LEGENDS, #LAKASNA10TO, and #MPLPhilippines for the nominations to count.

Fans may base their nominations on three pillars set by MPL PH: Strength (gaming performance), Contribution (what they have given to the Mobile Legends esport scene and culture, and Legacy (overall impact in Mobile Legends in the Philippines).

Athletes who have damaged the integrity of the game will not be deemed worthy of the induction and will be removed from consideration.

The ceremony of the MPL Hall of Legends will be held during the current season's playoffs.

