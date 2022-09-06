^

Sports

Gilas girls avert disaster vs Samoa for 2-0 start in FIBA U18 Asian Championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 10:18pm
The Gilas Pilipinas women U18 squad
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:48 p.m.) — The Gilas Pilipinas women U18 team stymied a comeback bid by Samoa to book their second straight victory, 66-59, at the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

After squandering a lead as big as 18 points, six straight points by Louna Ozar in the endgame fended off a pesky Samoa side.

Samoa were within four, 52-56, after a 3-pointer by Alanah Shae Manumaleuga with 5:35 left in the game.

But a quick 8-0 burst helped the Filipinas create space anew. Ozar scored all but two points in the run.

Though the Samoans tried to hold on late in the game, top scorer Sumayah Sugapong converted on two freebies to put the icing on the cake, 66-56, with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Sugapong paced Gilas with 28 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Kristan Yumul added 16 markers while Kate Bobadilla and Ozar contributed eight points each.

Kira-May Filemu paced the Samoans with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

Gilas plays Maldives on Wednesday to end the group stage and for an outright berth into the semifinals.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 66 -- Sugapong 28, Yumul 16, Bobadilla 8, Ozar 8, Nolasco 6, Heyn 0, Loon 0, Abraham 0.
SAMOA 59 -- Filemu 19, Ruud 13, Brown 8, Finau-Stephano 8, A. Manumaleuga 6, Leiataatimu 3, Joseph 1, Foa'i-Auimatagi 1, P. Manumaleuga 0.

Quarters: 21-9, 33-20, 49-40, 66-59.

