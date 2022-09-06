Wild Rift previews new heroes for upcoming 2nd anniversary patch

MANILA, Philippines — League of Legends: Wild Rift will celebrate its second anniversary and has previewed new content set to be released in its coming 3.4 patch dubbed Power Spike.

Headlining the new patch are four new champions: top laner Halloween Seamstress Gwen, mid or top laner Yone the Unforgotten, mid laner Vex the Gloomist, and jungler Warwick the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun.

Two items from League of Legends, Serpent's Fang and Imperial Mandate, will also be making their mobile appearance and will have similar attributes to their PC counterparts. Other items that stack damaging and shield abilities are also lined up for the coming patch.

A new game mode is also being introduced in the 3.4 patch. The Duel Mode allows players to go head-to-head in a single PvP battle, versus its usually 5v5 model, on the Howling Abyss.

Other updates include a change in the game's Wild Pass. Progress and reward claiming for the pass has been updated in which players can now claim rewards in any order from levels 51 through 75. Superhero Jayce may be claimed as players reach level 50.

Planned events in the patch will include mission and rewards events centering on new hero Yone, martial arts tournament Supreme Cells event, and celebrating fans with freebies come the Power Spike Party.

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.4 will go live on September 15.