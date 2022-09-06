^

Sports

Wild Rift previews new heroes for upcoming 2nd anniversary patch

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 9:26am
Wild Rift previews new heroes for upcoming 2nd anniversary patch

MANILA, Philippines — League of Legends: Wild Rift will celebrate its second anniversary and has previewed new content set to be released in its coming 3.4 patch dubbed Power Spike.

Headlining the new patch are four new champions: top laner Halloween Seamstress Gwen, mid or top laner Yone the Unforgotten, mid laner Vex the Gloomist, and jungler Warwick the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun.

Two items from League of Legends, Serpent's Fang and Imperial Mandate, will also be making their mobile appearance and will have similar attributes to their PC counterparts. Other items that stack damaging and shield abilities are also lined up for the coming patch.

A new game mode is also being introduced in the 3.4 patch. The Duel Mode allows players to go head-to-head in a single PvP battle, versus its usually 5v5 model, on the Howling Abyss.

Other updates include a change in the game's Wild Pass. Progress and reward claiming for the pass has been updated in which players can now claim rewards in any order from levels 51 through 75. Superhero Jayce may be claimed as players reach level 50.

Planned events in the patch will include mission and rewards events centering on new hero Yone, martial arts tournament Supreme Cells event, and celebrating fans with freebies come the Power Spike Party.

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.4 will go live on September 15.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sealions, Nationals dispute share of solo first in Spikers' Turf volleyball

Sealions, Nationals dispute share of solo first in Spikers' Turf volleyball

13 hours ago
Navy and National University-Sta. Elena set out for a fiery duel Tuesday, each looking for a second straight victory and a...
Sports
fbtw

Ross by any other name

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
With Ross orchestrating, scoring and clamping down on Mikey Williams, San Miguel zoomed to a 17-0 run, leaving TNT gassed out in the blitz.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls stave off Thais to open FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship bid

Gilas girls stave off Thais to open FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship bid

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
With eyes on winning the tournament and get a promotion to Division A, the Filipinas were able to pull away late against their...
Sports
fbtw

NCAA season opener all set

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Letran’s bid for a historic second NCAA basketball title in one year suffered an early blow as four of its players recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the entire team into isolation and the league...
Sports
fbtw
De Brito to scout Grand Prix

De Brito to scout Grand Prix

By Joaquin Henson | 5 days ago
National women’s volleyball coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito of Brazil will scout opponents at the ASEAN Grand Prix...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Nadal clueless on tennis return after early US Open ouster

Nadal clueless on tennis return after early US Open ouster

12 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal admitted Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that he wasn't sure when he will return to action after Frances Tiafoe...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals U20 team departs for Asian Cup Qualification in Oman

Azkals U20 team departs for Asian Cup Qualification in Oman

By Rick Olivares | 28 minutes ago
The Philippines Under-20 Team is departing Tuesday for Oman to take part in the Asian Football Confederation U-20 Asian Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes quarters

Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Swiatek makes quarters

35 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) when he was knocked out by Frances...
Sports
fbtw
Everybody happy as Guiao returns to ROS

Everybody happy as Guiao returns to ROS

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
After turning his former team NLEX into a playoff contender, coach Yeng Guiao’s next job puts him in charge of building...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine sports finds &lsquo;strongest ally&rsquo;

Philippine sports finds ‘strongest ally’

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
On his first flag-raising ceremony as the Philippine Sports Commission’s 11th chairman yesterday, Noli Eala hailed President...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with