Azkals U20 team departs for Asian Cup Qualification in Oman

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines Under-20 Team is departing Tuesday for Oman to take part in the Asian Football Confederation U-20 Asian Cup qualifications.

The Philippines is in Group G with host country Oman, Thailand and Afghanistan. The top two teams after the single round competition will advance to the next stage.

All matches will be played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, with the host nation taking on the youthful Azkals side on September 14.

Philstar.com reached out to some of the players from the Azkals Development Team participating in the tourney.

“The AFC Qualifiers is a much bigger tournament than our previous one and advancing would be a step closer to getting to the World Cup,” said striker Andres Aldeguer. “Our team is looking solid. Hopefully, we can keep fit and keep working on our chemistry.

Regarding the competition, Aldeguer added, “We have yet to experience playing both Afghanistan and Oman. We all know Thailand is a top team. If we are able to execute our game plan and maintain fitness and a high morale, then we can put up a good fight.”

“We’re in a strong group but we will give everyone a good fight and try to get the best result,” chimed in midfielder Harry James Nuñez.

“Nakaka-proud at the same time, may pressure,” emphasized midfielder Syrun Saut. “Very competitive at the AFC level. But as Nuñez said, we will give our best.”