Gilas girls stave off Thais to open FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 8:50pm
Kate Colyn Bobadilla
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas U18 girls team started their 2022 FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B campaign strong, fashioning out a 65-50 victory over Thailand at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in India on Monday.

With eyes on winning the tournament and get a promotion to Division A, the Filipinas were able to pull away late against their opponents in the country's first game in the competition since 2010.

A quick 12-2 start helped the Filipinas create breathing space early, and though the Thais were able to cut the lead to only a whisker multiple times in the ball game, it was a wire-to-wire victory for the Philippines.

Early in the fourth period, Thailand was within two, 41-43, after a Laksamee Hewchaiyaphum jumpshot.

But an and-one opportunity converted by Camille Nolasco jumpstarted a 10-2 run to give the Philippines a double-digit lead, 53-43, with 6:27 left in the game.

This paved the way for the Gilas girls to lead comfortably until the final buzzer. Their biggest margin stood at 17, 65-48, after a Sumayah Sugapong triple.

Kate Colyn Bobadilla led all scorers with 22 markers.

Kristan Yumul was the only other Gilas player in double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Sugapong contributed nine points, eight rebounds, an assist and five steals.

Nolasco and Louna Ozar added eight points each off the bench.

The Philippines plays Samoa next in Group A on Tuesday, September 6.

