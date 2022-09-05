Alex Eala nips Canadian foe, advances in US Open juniors

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala thwarted Canada’s Annabelle Xu, 6-3, 6-0, and blitzed on to the second round of the US Open junior championships Monday at Court 6 of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

The Filipina ace needed only 77 minutes to knock off her Canadian counterpart in the opening round of her return to juniors action this year after focusing more in the women’s pro circuit.

Eala, 17, hardly broke a sweat in the sweeping victory ignited by a searing 3-0 advantage in the opening frame before a total blanking of Xu in the backbreaking clincher.

The No. 10 seed Eala will face Slovakia’s Nina Vargova in the second round today. Vargova, 18, clobbered her first-round opponent Mia Slama from the United States, 6-0, 7-6(5).

A former world junior No. 2 before slipping to No. 169 this year due to inactivity, Eala is out to win her first singles grand slam in her budding career.

She fell short from that bid in last year’s US Open after settling for a quarterfinal campaign.

Eala is also strutting her stuff in the US Open doubles with Russian partner Mirra Andreeva for a goal of capturing her third doubles grand slam after winning in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open with different teammates.

Seeded as the No. 4 tandem, Eala and Andreeva go up against the American pair of Iva Jovic and Shannon Lam in the first round.

Though this is Eala’s first foray in the junior field this season, she is expected to carry over the experience from the women’s play where she has worked her way up in the Top 300 rankings of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).