Saso, Arevalo match finishes in LPGA, Epson tours

Yuka Saso of Japan looks on from the 18th green during the third round of the Dana Open presented by Marathon at Highland Meadows Golf Club on September 03, 2022 in Sylvania, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso hit her stride late but her closing 67 should put her game back to where she had wanted it to be when she resumes her LPGA campaign in Cincinnati this week.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion bucked a two-bogey, one-birdie card after seven holes with five birdies as she saved a four-under round for a 276 as she finished at joint 38th in the Dana Open won by Mexico’s Gaby Lopez in stirring come-from-behind fashion in Sylvania, Ohio Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Lopez rallied from four down after 54 holes and snatched her third LPGA victory by birdying the last three holes for a 63 and an 18-under 266. She won by one over American Megan Khang, who assembled a 267 after a 64.

Third round leader Lucy Li lost in the face of the Lopez and Khang’s fiery charge and ended up tied for fourth at 269 after a 70 as Germany’s Caroline Masson took third place at 268 after a 68.

Way ahead in flight, Saso looked headed for another forgettable finish with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 7 on poor bunker stints against a birdie on the second hole. But she hit back-to-back birdies from No. 8, then rammed in three more at the back for a 34-33 round.

She missed just three fairways and four greens and finished with 29 points.

Though she wound up 10 strokes behind Lopez, the ICTSI-backed Saso remained hopeful of a stronger showing in the inaugural $1.75 million Kroger Queen City Championship unfolding Thursday in Cincinnati where teammates Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina are also set to compete.

Over in the Epson Tour, Abby Arevalo also rallied from a two-over card with four birdies in the last seven holes as the former Philippine Ladies Open champion, whose campaign is also supported by the world leading port operator, turned in a third straight 70 to finish tied 38th in the Wildhorse Ladies Classic topped by Daniela Iacobelli of the US in Pendleton, Oregon, also Sunday.

Iacobelli eagled the par-5 11th then birdied two of the last six holes to fire a 66 and pool a 54-hole total of 18-under 198 for a three-stroke victory over Pavarisa Yoktuan, whose backnine eight-under 28 at the Wildhorse Golf course tied the Tour’s lowest 9-hole record. The Thai’s low 62, however, still proved not enough to threaten Iacobelli as she finished with a 201.