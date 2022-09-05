Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

MANILA, Philippines — After back-to-back loses in the previous week, Blacklist International reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the end of the first half of the Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10.

The defending world champions swept TNC Pro Team, 2-0 and gave fans a grand final worthy match-up as they survived Season Nine and MSC champions RSG, 2-1.

The two crucial wins propelled the agents to the top of the leaderboard with 14 points after five wins and two loses.

The league saw its biggest upset last Friday when TNC Pro Team scored their first win, sweeping then No. 1-ranked team ONIC Philippines, while BREN Esports built a two-game winning streak over the weekend, beating Smart Omega, 2-1, and Nexplay EVOS, 2-0.

ECHO, having suffered a 0-2 loss from the RSG, managed to bounce back and end the week with another win over Nexplay EVOS, 2-1.

Though Blacklist currently holds the top spot, ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega are not far behind, both sitting at 13 points. RSG and ECHO are also hot on their heels with 12 points each. The lower half of the board remains the same with BREN Esports still in sixth place with 10 points, Nexplay EVOS in seventh place with six points, and TNC Pro Team at last with four points.

The regular season of MPL PH Season 10 continues Friday, September 2, with RSG against Smart Omega at 6 p.m. followed by Blacklist International versus Nexplay EVOS at 8 p.m.