^

Sports

Beermen back in old kingdom

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
September 5, 2022 | 12:00am
Beermen back in old kingdom
San Miguel gunner/slasher CJ Perez drives past TNT forward Troy Rosario.
Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beer war machine, with new parts, marched triumphantly into its lost kingdom.

Powered by the big-time performances from the merry mix of the old “Death Five” and key additional pieces, the Beermen ended their three-year journey back to the PBA Philippine Cup summit with a 119-97 clincher over shorthanded TNT last night.

Old guards Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter and June Mar Fajardo and recent acquisitions CJ Perez, Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso worked with clockwork precision and unleashed a searing 35-8 closing barrage to take the fight out of the Chot Reyes-less Tropang Giga in the electrifying sudden death at the packed Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Their quest under threat from a fighting TNT that wrested an 89-84 edge at the end of three quarters, coach Leo Austria’s charges launched huge baskets after huge baskets from inside and out at the onset of the fourth to clear their path to the Promised Land.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Beermen jumped up and down the floor with glee and exchanged big hugs like kids who were finally allowed to return to their old playground.

Emotions were all over as the victors and their supporters from among the 15,195-strong crowd celebrated their hard-earned 4-3 series win.

TNT abdicated the throne after yielding the most lopsided Game 7 championship on a night of heavy odds. Reyes missed the “mother of all battles” due to health and safety protocols. Stopper Glenn Khobuntin sat out due to MCL injury. Key big man Poy Erram was banished late in the second quarter for a flagrant foul penalty two infraction on Mo Tautuaa.

Then the heroics came from all comers for SMB.

Perez fired a team-high 25, Manuel banged in 16, and Enciso rifled in 12 in a memorable outing that led to their first career titles in the league.

Fajardo, the eventual Finals MVP winner, punched in 19 with 18 rebounds, Lassiter sniped in 15, Chris Ross chipped in 12 and Tautuaa, playing with a bandaged head to cover a cut sustained from an FFP2 of Erram, dropped 12 in the clincher.

“I can’t imagine that we will win another championship despite our struggles in the playoffs,” said Austria after snaring their first plum since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

He referred to the semifinals where they survived a similar seven-game series against Meralco and the finals itself where SMB had to overcome a 3-2 deficit.

“We’re lucky to force it to a Game 7 and that gave us a chance. I know our players are really determined to win,” he said.

Jayson Castro returned from a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle and dropped 32, including 19 in the third that sparked TNT’s fightback from 13 points down, while Mikey Williams, atoning from his two-point output in their Game 6 loss, bounced back with 22. They were shut down in the final push, though

Reyes’ first assistant and son, Josh, called the shots for the former champs in the decider.

SMB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas girls eye Division A in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship

Gilas girls eye Division A in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Action sizzles at 6:15 p.m. (Manila time) with the Filipina cagebelles eyeing a good start in Group A that also features Samoa...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Held as part of their training camp in Israel for their UAAP Season 85 build up, senior BJ Andrade came up clutch with a triple...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs-turned-Maroons Torres, Felicilda rave about easy transition to UP

Bulldogs-turned-Maroons Torres, Felicilda rave about easy transition to UP

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Having been welcomed into a championship program with open arms, Torres and Felicilda said there were hardly any bumps in...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Eala, a former World No. 2 in the ITF Juniors rankings, has been focusing on her pro career this season.
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

1 day ago
Duplantis failed three times at 5.91 metres, falling to the mat on the third botched effort with a gaping mouth in stunned...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ramos, Garcia top Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Ramos, Garcia top Penong’s 5150 Davao

1 hour ago
Joshua Ramos dominated from start to finish while KC Joy Garcia rallied in the bike stage then held off Lourdes Ramos in the...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, Singson beef up LPGT

Malixi, Singson beef up LPGT

1 hour ago
National players Rianne Malixi and Mafy Singson take time out from their respective overseas campaigns not only to beef up...
Sports
fbtw
PSC turnover today

PSC turnover today

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Outgoing PSC chairman Butch Ramirez is expected to attend the flag ceremony at the Rizal Sports Complex this morning when...
Sports
fbtw

Kinaadman, Olivarez enter final

1 hour ago
Fourth ranked Joshua Kinaadman kept his nerves in check as he sustained a superb baseline game to bundle out top seed Johnny Arcilla, 6-4, 6-4, and barge into the finals of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup National Tennis...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas U18 girls start quest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The Gilas Pilipinas girls begin their quest for a Division A promotion when they take on Thailand in the start of Division B action in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship in Bangalore, India today.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with