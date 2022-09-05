Beermen back in old kingdom

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beer war machine, with new parts, marched triumphantly into its lost kingdom.

Powered by the big-time performances from the merry mix of the old “Death Five” and key additional pieces, the Beermen ended their three-year journey back to the PBA Philippine Cup summit with a 119-97 clincher over shorthanded TNT last night.

Old guards Chris Ross, Marcio Lassiter and June Mar Fajardo and recent acquisitions CJ Perez, Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso worked with clockwork precision and unleashed a searing 35-8 closing barrage to take the fight out of the Chot Reyes-less Tropang Giga in the electrifying sudden death at the packed Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Their quest under threat from a fighting TNT that wrested an 89-84 edge at the end of three quarters, coach Leo Austria’s charges launched huge baskets after huge baskets from inside and out at the onset of the fourth to clear their path to the Promised Land.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Beermen jumped up and down the floor with glee and exchanged big hugs like kids who were finally allowed to return to their old playground.

Emotions were all over as the victors and their supporters from among the 15,195-strong crowd celebrated their hard-earned 4-3 series win.

TNT abdicated the throne after yielding the most lopsided Game 7 championship on a night of heavy odds. Reyes missed the “mother of all battles” due to health and safety protocols. Stopper Glenn Khobuntin sat out due to MCL injury. Key big man Poy Erram was banished late in the second quarter for a flagrant foul penalty two infraction on Mo Tautuaa.

Then the heroics came from all comers for SMB.

Perez fired a team-high 25, Manuel banged in 16, and Enciso rifled in 12 in a memorable outing that led to their first career titles in the league.

Fajardo, the eventual Finals MVP winner, punched in 19 with 18 rebounds, Lassiter sniped in 15, Chris Ross chipped in 12 and Tautuaa, playing with a bandaged head to cover a cut sustained from an FFP2 of Erram, dropped 12 in the clincher.

“I can’t imagine that we will win another championship despite our struggles in the playoffs,” said Austria after snaring their first plum since the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

He referred to the semifinals where they survived a similar seven-game series against Meralco and the finals itself where SMB had to overcome a 3-2 deficit.

“We’re lucky to force it to a Game 7 and that gave us a chance. I know our players are really determined to win,” he said.

Jayson Castro returned from a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle and dropped 32, including 19 in the third that sparked TNT’s fightback from 13 points down, while Mikey Williams, atoning from his two-point output in their Game 6 loss, bounced back with 22. They were shut down in the final push, though

Reyes’ first assistant and son, Josh, called the shots for the former champs in the decider.