^

Sports

Malixi, Singson beef up LPGT

The Philippine Star
September 5, 2022 | 12:00am
Malixi, Singson beef up LPGT
Rianne Malixi.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — National players Rianne Malixi and Mafy Singson take time out from their respective overseas campaigns not only to beef up a compact pro field in the ICTSI Valley Golf Ladies Challenge but also fuel another title run on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

The P750,000 tournament unfolds beginning Wednesday at the Valley Golf Club’s South course in Antipolo with Chihiro Ikeda seeking a third leg championship after winning at Mt. Malarayat last May and at Eagle Ridge-Aoki last July before the country’s premier ladies circuit took a two-month break.

That makes the pros hungry and driven for recognition, including two-leg winner Harmie Constantino and Sunshine Baraquiel, who are both coming off stints abroad, along with Marvi Monsalve, Sarah Ababa, Gretchen Villacencio, Lovelynn Guioguio and young guns Martina Miñoza, Kristine Fleetwood and Pamela Mariano.

But Malixi and Singson are also heading to the Valley event in top form with the former, who humbled multi-titled Princess Superal at Luisita in the kickoff leg of this year’s LPGT last March, gaining in the American Junior Golf Association and world rankings after a three-month campaign in the US.

“I’ve been prepping for this tournament with my dad (Roy),” said Malixi, who also routed the field in near-record fashion at Midlands to close out the 2021 season for her first victory on the pro tour. “I’ve also played the South course several times so I’m quite familiar with it.”

That should make her the player to watch in all three days of the championship, together with ICTSI teammate Singson, who topped the Splendido Taal leg, also last May. The rising Davaoeña star, who also won a top junior tournament in Florida last June, is likewise fresh from a duel with the world’s best in the World Amateur Golf Team Championship in France.

Joining them in the hunt for top honors in the eighth leg of the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized circuit are fellow amateurs Eagle Ace Superal, Abigail Abarcas, Alethea Gaccion and Julianna Go while the other pros in the field are Lucy Landicho, Apple Fudolin, Majorie Pulumbarit and Eva Miñoza.

Riviera will host the next stop for the ICTSI Riviera Championship on Oct. 4-6 before Pradera Verde hosts the circuit for the second time this year on Oct. 25-27. The LPGT winds up its season in Morong, Bataan for the Anvaya Cove Ladies International on Nov. 2-4.

Meanwhile, the men of the tour will be back in the loop at Riviera with Michael Bibat expected to lead the title chase for a second crack at the championship after outlasting Tony Lascuña and Reymon Jaraula in the stretch at Eagle Ridge-Aoki last July.

The six-stage PGT will also join the LPGA back at Pradera Verde in October.

ICTSI

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas girls eye Division A in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship

Gilas girls eye Division A in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Action sizzles at 6:15 p.m. (Manila time) with the Filipina cagebelles eyeing a good start in Group A that also features Samoa...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Held as part of their training camp in Israel for their UAAP Season 85 build up, senior BJ Andrade came up clutch with a triple...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs-turned-Maroons Torres, Felicilda rave about easy transition to UP

Bulldogs-turned-Maroons Torres, Felicilda rave about easy transition to UP

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Having been welcomed into a championship program with open arms, Torres and Felicilda said there were hardly any bumps in...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Eala, a former World No. 2 in the ITF Juniors rankings, has been focusing on her pro career this season.
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

1 day ago
Duplantis failed three times at 5.91 metres, falling to the mat on the third botched effort with a gaping mouth in stunned...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Beermen back in old kingdom

Beermen back in old kingdom

By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The San Miguel Beer war machine, with new parts, marched triumphantly into its lost kingdom.
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Garcia top Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Ramos, Garcia top Penong’s 5150 Davao

1 hour ago
Joshua Ramos dominated from start to finish while KC Joy Garcia rallied in the bike stage then held off Lourdes Ramos in the...
Sports
fbtw
PSC turnover today

PSC turnover today

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Outgoing PSC chairman Butch Ramirez is expected to attend the flag ceremony at the Rizal Sports Complex this morning when...
Sports
fbtw

Kinaadman, Olivarez enter final

1 hour ago
Fourth ranked Joshua Kinaadman kept his nerves in check as he sustained a superb baseline game to bundle out top seed Johnny Arcilla, 6-4, 6-4, and barge into the finals of the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup National Tennis...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas U18 girls start quest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The Gilas Pilipinas girls begin their quest for a Division A promotion when they take on Thailand in the start of Division B action in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship in Bangalore, India today.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with