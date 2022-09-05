PSC turnover today

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing PSC chairman Butch Ramirez is expected to attend the flag ceremony at the Rizal Sports Complex this morning when the formal turnover of the government agency’s reins will be made to presidential appointee Noli Eala.

“Chairman Butch was the first one I called when my appointment came through,” said Eala. “I texted him (last) Tuesday night and we spoke at 6 a.m. the next morning. It was a cordial talk, about 15 minutes. I told Chairman Butch I had big shoes to fill. But he immediately reminded me, ‘That was my time, this is your time … I know you’re capable, both of us with our Jesuit education.’”

Eala said he intends to seek advice and counsel from previous PSC chairmen, including Ramirez, former Gintong Alay head Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon, Richie Garcia, Philip Juico, Congressman Eric Buhain and Harry Angping.

Asked about the EJ Obiena case where mediation was brokered between the pole vaulter and PATAFA, Eala said he will study ways to prevent a recurrence of the conflict and protect athletes. “Actually, it’s not within PSC’s jurisdiction to get involved in NSA affairs because NSAs are autonomous,” he noted. “PSC’s mandate is we have visitorial and supervisory authority only when it comes to tracking how money we dispense is used by NSAs. We have nothing to do with NSAs disciplining athletes. Since NSAs are incorporated with SEC, the corporation code requires the Articles of Incorporation to provide arbitration in cases of intra-corporate conflict. NSAs will need to comply with this SEC requirement.” A committee of conciliation and mediation may be mobilized for this purpose by PSC.

Regarding PAGCOR’s contribution to PSC, Eala said he will clarify the precise interpretation of the law. “I will reach out to PAGCOR chairman and CEO Al Tengco who’s a friend,” said Eala. “DOJ has forwarded an opinion on the interpretation of the computation. We badly need PAGCOR’s support for our grassroots program and the assistance to our elite athletes. By law, PAGCOR is giving five percent of gross income to PSC. What is gross income is subject to interpretation. One interpretation is it is net of franchise taxes and PSC’s five percent will come from 50 percent of gross, less franchise taxes, because the other 50 percent is government’s share. PAGCOR’s gross income for half a year is about P24.7 billion.”