Gilas U18 girls start quest

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas girls begin their quest for a Division A promotion when they take on Thailand in the start of Division B action in the FIBA U18 Women’s Asian Championship in Bangalore, India today.

Tip-off is at 6:15 p.m. (Manila time) with the Philippine cagebelles eyeing a good start in Group A that also features Samoa and Maldives.

Gilas missed out on a Division A qualification in the U16 category last June in Jordan with a bronze medal finish, making it a perfect opportunity to get the job done this time.

But that goal is easier said than done, warned coach Pat Aquino, with a tough field including Group B’s Jordan, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Mongolia.

“It’s totally different from U16 but as always, we will try to complete to the highest level,” Aquino told The STAR.