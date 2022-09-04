^

Sports

Ramos, Garcia top Penong’s 5150 Davao

Philstar.com
September 4, 2022 | 2:33pm
Ramos, Garcia top Penongâ€™s 5150 Davao
Joshua Ramos
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Ramos dominated from start to finish while KC Joy Garcia rallied in the bike stage then held off Lourdes Ramos in the closing run leg as they shared top honors in Penong’s 5150 Davao Triathlon in Tagum City, Davao del Norte Sunday.

Ramos, from Baguio Benguet Triathlon, pulled away after emerging on top of the opening swim event, flashing his superb riding skills then storming to the finish in 2:04.47 in ideal conditions to beat Lucian Alejo and Jethro Ramos for the men’s overall crown in the first Olympic distance 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run event in Mindanao since the pandemic at Hijo Resorts Davao.

Alejo timed 2:12.35, edging Jethro Ramos, who clocked 2:13.32 for runner-up honors in the second 5150 event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. after the Sun Life Bohol race last July.

Garcia, on the other hand, trailed Sophia Muñoz after swim (23.30-22.17) but took charge in the bike (1:12.42) then turned back Lourdes Ramos in the run (1:04.02) to clinch the women’s overall diadem in 2:43.15.

Lourdes Ramos struggled in the water with a 29.11 clocking but posted the best time in the closing stage (57.49) for 2:46.47 while Kriska Sto. Domingo placed third in 2:49.40.

Joshua Ramos (20-24) and Garcia (15-19) thus ran away with two gold medal feats as they likewise ruled their respective age-group divisions in the event sponsored by Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, Powerball/ Go for Gold, Davao del Norte, Hijo Resorts Davao and Tagum City.

Alejo also finished runner-up to Ramos in the age-group while Christian Baldelovar came in third in 2:24:58 in the top enduring race backed by Finis, Rudy Project Sante (Barley), Manila Bulletin and Tempo.

Sharing the podium were Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint overall winners Matthew Hermosa and Nicole del Rosario, who timed 1:02.55 and 1:18.57, respectively, over the 750m open-water swim, 20km bike and 5km run racecourse.

Other 5150 age-group winners were Akihiko Uematsu (M15-19-2:47.41), Rejei Librando (M25-29-2:23.49), Dwight Genovia (M30-34-2:26.30), Eljan Pelegrino (M35-39-2:18.06), Jethro Ramos (M40-44-2:13:32), Dexter Tulibas (M50-54-2:37.09), Richard Cagape (M55-59-3:06.42), Robert Shannon (M60-64-2:50.55), and Eliseo Villanueva (M65-69-3:45.04); Muñoz (F20-24-2:54.08), Faith Garcia (F25-29-3:03.27), Sto. Domingo (F30-34-2:49.40), Stephanie Castañeda (F35-39-2:55.07), Lourdes Ramos (F40-44-2:46.44), Gigi Gorre (F50-54-3:34.14), and Haidee Digma (F55-59-4:22.12).

Meanwhile, Team Happy Life Tri Team took all-relay men title in 2:08.11, nipping Team Mind over Miles by mere 17 seconds (2:08.28) with Team Davao Metro Shuttle Trivengers placing third in 2:11.13.

Team Davao Metro Shuttle Avengers/MZ Farm topped the all-relay women side in 2:55.20, also in close fashion as Team Metro Shuttle Trivengers clocked 2:55.33 while Team Ana Lara Relay Team timed 3:37.04 for third.

Team Budol Gang, on the other hand, ruled the relay mixed in 2:36.05, beating Team Trizur Kame (2:40.17) and Team Davao Metro Shuttle Trivengers (2:44.55).

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After initially holding back on an official statement about his departure, Guiao was able to make his position clear on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Eala, a former World No. 2 in the ITF Juniors rankings, has been focusing on her pro career this season.
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

1 day ago
Duplantis failed three times at 5.91 metres, falling to the mat on the third botched effort with a gaping mouth in stunned...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Held as part of their training camp in Israel for their UAAP Season 85 build up, senior BJ Andrade came up clutch with a triple...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena stuns Duplantis, wins first Diamond League in Belgium

Obiena stuns Duplantis, wins first Diamond League in Belgium

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Obiena pounced on an off day for the Swede as the latter settled for second place while USA's Christopher Nilsen completed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ramos, Garcia top Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Ramos, Garcia top Penong’s 5150 Davao

1 hour ago
Ramos, from Baguio Benguet Triathlon, pulled away after emerging on top of the opening swim event, flashing his superb riding...
Sports
fbtw
Saso fades with 72 at Dana Open, Arevalo makes Epson Tour cut with 2nd 70

Saso fades with 72 at Dana Open, Arevalo makes Epson Tour cut with 2nd 70

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
American Lucy Li rebounded from a two-bogey mishap after seven holes with a run of birdies – six – as she shot...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs excited to land Mitchell as NBA deal made official

Cavs excited to land Mitchell as NBA deal made official

5 hours ago
Mitchell was sent to the Cavaliers in exchange for Utah getting Finland's Lauri Markkanen, guards Collin Sexton and Ochai...
Sports
fbtw
Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

5 hours ago
Four-time champion Nadal took his record over Gasquet to a perfect 18-0 with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory to stay on course for...
Sports
fbtw
Time to say goodbye

Time to say goodbye

16 hours ago
Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and headed into retirement on Friday after a battling loss to Australia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with