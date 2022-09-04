^

Sports

How esports managers ensure the mental health of MLBB athletes in the MPL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 4, 2022 | 2:47pm
How esports managers ensure the mental health of MLBB athletes in the MPL
Esports managers (L-R) Adi Padilla (Bren Esports), Persian Cas (Smart Omega), Mitch Liwanag (Echo Philippines), and Rafael Sanchez and David Gamboa of ONIC Philippines
Philstar.com / Michelle Lojo

MANILA, Philippines — Mental health has been taking up more space in the daily lives of athletes in recent years, and rightfully so.

When it comes to the esports athletes of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines, it has also been a focal point of attention.

Despite esports still being in its infancy compared to traditional sports, managers of the top MLBB teams in the country have taken it upon their organizations to also look at the mental welfare of their athletes.

"If the player is not mentally prepared, I guess he can't compete. That's one of our requirements, because hindi magiging fit to work yung player if hindi siya okay mentally," said Echo Philippines country manager Mitch Liwanag said in a panel organized by the MPL Philippines last Thursday.

"On our side, what we do is, of course talk to them personally. After that, siguro dun sa outside [the team], for example sa mga bashers, what we do sa social media is to filter them. Kasi halos puro minors mga hawak namin and hindi nila nahahandle yung mga ganung bagay. Sometimes, it already affects their mental health," she added.

With the growing audience of the MPL and esports in general in the country, athletes are pushed more and more into the spotlight at a very young age.

Underscoring the importance of maintaining mental health through relating with others, Smart Omega's Persian Cas also preached the practice of getting the team together for non-esports related activities that exercise the mind and body.

"Ngayon nag-laan na kami ng parang weekly fitness, may basketball na rin duon sa amin. Para at least after the game, pwede sila maglaro," said Cas.

"Meron na rin kaming tinatawag na "bonding"... Yun yung [binibigyan pansin], kailangan stick lahat. Kasi kailangan lumalabas rin tayo. Kasi mas makakatulong yun eh. Nakaka exhausted rin yung laru ng laru ng laru lang. We manage those things, ok kayo physically, ok kayo mentally," she added.

BREN Esports, meanwhile, took it a notch higher with professional help for their players. But as the young esports talents find it hard to connect with someone who they haven't bonded with, manager Adi Padilla takes it upon herself to attend to the needs of the players' mental well being.

"We used to have an in-house psychologist... What happened was that the players weren't being honest with her. Parang hindi sila comfortable because they don't know her. So parang ang nangyari yung players sa akin pa rin tumatawag," said Padilla.

"Yung parang Ate Abi are you available today? Usap tayo one on one. So ang ginawa na lang namin yun nga, yung naging reason na we are going to do one on one with the players," she continued.

Padilla says she makes herself accessible to the players, and also highlighted the importance of getting exercise in creating a bond while at the same time enriching mental health.

"I'm always available rin naman if they need my help," said Padilla.

"Nag start kami mag workout and then inaaya namin yung mga players and now it's in their schedule na every MWF meron silang gym time before scrim. parang lang marefresh yung minds nila kasi when you move, mas active yung mind mo so mas nakakapag-isip ka ng mabuti. So bago sila maglaro, yun talaga," she continued.

The MLBB scene in the country has seen increased interest in recent years as the industry has churned out some of the world's best.

Most recently, MPL Philippines team Blacklist International won the world championships, while also claiming gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games under the banner of national team Sibol.

Currently, MPL Philippines is in its fourth week of regular season hostilities in its 10th year.

ONIC Philippines sit atop the standings with a 5-2 slate with Smart Omega in second with a 4-3 record. World champs Blacklist come in third at 4-2.

ESPORT

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

Why Yeng Guiao parted ways with NLEX

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After initially holding back on an official statement about his departure, Guiao was able to make his position clear on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Eala, a former World No. 2 in the ITF Juniors rankings, has been focusing on her pro career this season.
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

1 day ago
Duplantis failed three times at 5.91 metres, falling to the mat on the third botched effort with a gaping mouth in stunned...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Held as part of their training camp in Israel for their UAAP Season 85 build up, senior BJ Andrade came up clutch with a triple...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena stuns Duplantis, wins first Diamond League in Belgium

Obiena stuns Duplantis, wins first Diamond League in Belgium

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Obiena pounced on an off day for the Swede as the latter settled for second place while USA's Christopher Nilsen completed...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ramos, Garcia top Penong&rsquo;s 5150 Davao

Ramos, Garcia top Penong’s 5150 Davao

1 hour ago
Ramos, from Baguio Benguet Triathlon, pulled away after emerging on top of the opening swim event, flashing his superb riding...
Sports
fbtw
Saso fades with 72 at Dana Open, Arevalo makes Epson Tour cut with 2nd 70

Saso fades with 72 at Dana Open, Arevalo makes Epson Tour cut with 2nd 70

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
American Lucy Li rebounded from a two-bogey mishap after seven holes with a run of birdies – six – as she shot...
Sports
fbtw
Cavs excited to land Mitchell as NBA deal made official

Cavs excited to land Mitchell as NBA deal made official

4 hours ago
Mitchell was sent to the Cavaliers in exchange for Utah getting Finland's Lauri Markkanen, guards Collin Sexton and Ochai...
Sports
fbtw
Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

Perfect Nadal, battling Swiatek into US Open fourth round

5 hours ago
Four-time champion Nadal took his record over Gasquet to a perfect 18-0 with a 6-0, 6-1, 7-5 victory to stay on course for...
Sports
fbtw
Time to say goodbye

Time to say goodbye

16 hours ago
Serena Williams bowed out of the US Open and headed into retirement on Friday after a battling loss to Australia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with