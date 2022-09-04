Ateneo edges Ramat HaSharon in Israel tune-up game

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles emerged victorious in a tune-up game against Israeli National League team A.S. Ramat HaSharon on Saturday, with a 73-69 escape act at the Oranim Sports Hall.

Held as part of their training camp in Israel for their UAAP Season 85 build up, senior BJ Andrade came up clutch with a triple to break a 69-all deadlock with 36.8 seconds to go.

Ange Kouame then blocked Ramat HaSharon's shot on the other end to make way for Sean Quitevis getting to the charity stripe to put the icing on the cake for Ateneo with 12.8 ticks remaining.

The Blue Eagles needed to fend off the tough Israeli side after leading by as much as 10 points, 54-44, in the third salvo.

A 10-0 run by the home team saw the game tied with 1:24 left in the game before Andrade's late game heroics towed the Eagles to victory.

Dave Ildefonso paced the UAAP Season 84 runners-up with 27 points, drilling five three-pointers in the process.

Forthsky Padrigao added 10 points while Josh Lazaro added nine markers.

Kouame and Joseph Obasa contributed six points each as well.

Ateneo plays Elitzur Eito Ashkelo at Zysman Arena on Monday evening (Manila time), still part of their build up.

Prior to their stint in Israel, the Blue Eagles also ruled the World University Basketball Series in Japan.