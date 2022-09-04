Alex Eala dives back into juniors action in US Open

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennister Alex Eala is returning to juniors competition for the first time this year with a stint in the US Open beginning Sunday.

Eala, a former World No. 2 in the ITF Juniors rankings, has been focusing on her pro career this season.

But now, the two-time Juniors Grand Slam winner, will be looking to add to her juniors accolades as she seeks her first grand slam title in Girls’ Singles.

She faces Canada’s Annabelle Xu in the first round on Sunday morning (Sunday evening, Manila time).

Her last stint in the US Open Juniors saw her reach the quarterfinals in Girls’ Singles. In this year’s edition, Eala is seeded 10th in the tournament.

Eala has two Girls’ Doubles titles under her belt after winning the 2020 Australian Open and the 2021 French Open with partners Priska Nugroho and Oksana Selekhmeteva, respectively.

The Filipina tennister is currently ranked World No. 290 in the WTA rankings. She has two singles titles as a professional and one runner-up finish in doubles.