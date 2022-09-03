^

San Mateo deals UMak 1st loss; Camarines Norte, AMA win in Ballout Hoops

September 3, 2022 | 7:39pm
Mar Villahermosa (in white)
MANILA, Philippines — MPAMS-San Mateo held steadier down the stretch to outlast University of Makati, 108-103, and deal the host team its first loss in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament recently at the University of Makati Gym.

The veteran-laden Saints used their experience to the hilt in the endgame as they held the Herons without a basket in the final minute.

That resulted to a 7-0 run with former MPBL guard Mar Villahermosa leading the way.

Back in action after being sidelined by three months due to Achilles injury, Villahermosa had slowly but surely returned to peak form and against the erstwhile undefeated Herons, the veteran guard preserved his best for last.

His go-ahead three-point basket in the last 53 seconds shoved the Saints on top, 104-103.

The Herons were not able to convert on their next offensive trips and JM Aculana and John Tayongtong an opportunity to finally close out the match with their baskets that delivered the knockout blow on UMak.

Following its win, MPAMS-San Mateo continued to hold on to the lead in the provincial division as it improved its win-loss record to 6-1.

University of Makati saw its unblemished record got tainted right after the loss, but stayed on top of the NCR division with a 4-1 win-loss slate.

AMA University and Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte also got back on the winning track after hurdling their respective rivals.

Jefferson Arceo had a breakout performance, hitting seven three-point shots, the most by any player in the tournament, on his way to powering AMA to an 89-70 win over ARS Warriors-Cavite.

Arceo finished with 23 points to lead four other players ending up in double figures for AMA, which improved its win-loss record to 3-3. 

Joshua Villamor went a rebound away from posting a double-double performance as he ended up with 15 points, nine boards and four steals. 

Earl Ceniza contributed 13 markers, but it was his effort on the defensive end which was clearly felt more by his teammates. He completed a total of nine steals, also a tournament high.  Eriz Romero had 11 points and nine assists and JC Yambao contributed 10 for AMA.

Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte whipped Philippine Navy, 97-76.

