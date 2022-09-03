Ateneo continues preseason preps in Israel

MANILA, Philippines — After reigning supreme in Japan collegiate tourney, Ateneo tests its mettle against two Israeli squads in Tel Aviv as it gears up its preparations for a redemption bid in the UAAP Season 85 next month.

The Blue Eagles take on Division II teams Ramat HaSharon and Elitzur Eito Ashkelon as part of their training camp in Israel with a goal of forging a ready unit for the UAAP wars that will return to a full-swing calendar this season.

Ateneo was to play Ramat HaSharon last night before going up against Elitzur Eito Ashkelon on Sunday with both games to be streamed on the official Facebook page of SMART Sports.

Head coach Tab Baldwin said it’s part of the long process as the new-look Blue Eagles deal with the departure of vital cogs led by Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio and SJ Belangel.

"We just have to get a lot better,” noted Baldwin as the former three-time UAAP champion Ateneo also nursed the injuries of holdover Ange Kouame and Dave Ildefonso in the past months.

"We don't have settled rosters and combinations that are used to working together. We have to get better and time is running,” he added.

In UAAP Season 84, Ateneo was denied a four-peat UAAP reign after bowing to new king University of the Philippines on JD Cagulangan’s buzzer-beating triple.

The Blue Eagles, albeit parading a bevy of new recruits, wasted no time preparing for revenge by sweeping the World University Basketball Series in Japan last month against bets from the host country, Chinese Taipei and Indonesia.

Other UAAP teams have also started hitting their final gears for the UAAP led by reigning champion UP that’s currently in South Korea for its own training camp and a series of friendlies against KBL teams.

La Salle, fresh from a PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup championship, will troop to Japan next week while National U and Adamson primed up with championships in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup and Kadayawan Invitationals.