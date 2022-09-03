^

SMB needs 'all heart' to win Game 7, says Austria

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 3, 2022 | 11:56am
Leo Austria
MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beermen head coach Leo Austria believes that it will take everything in their power to topple the TNT Tropang Giga in the winner-take-all PBA Philippine Cup Finals Game Seven at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

With the defending champions seeking to bounce back after a thumping in Game Six, the Beermen head coach Leo Austria is bracing for a tough challenge.

A challenge that will force them to bring out all the stops — both physically and mentally — when they step out on the court.

Armed with a fairly younger roster than Austria's title quests before, the multi-titled coach can only hope that their run to regain Philippine Cup glory has already strengthened his team to face the adversity of a Game Seven.

"I hope they've learned in this game dahil Game Seven is different and no tomorrow na 'yun eh," said Austria after their Game Six win on Friday.

"So I hope yung performance nila masustain nila or, [take it] a notch higher because I know it will be difficult for everybody so nobody wants to lose, everybody wants to win and that's, it's all heart ang kailangan," he continued.

The Beermen, erstwhile powerhouses in the conference, are aiming to claim their first Philippine Cup title since 2019.

Now that they've survived a knockout game against the reigning Tropang Giga, Austria remains optimistic they can go all the way.

"So it depends on the preparation and then siguro kapag maganda ulit ang breakfast nila baka mananalo kami dahil kanina swerte kami eh, sana yung swerte namin maextend until Sunday," said Austria.

The all-out battle for the crown tips off at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday still at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

