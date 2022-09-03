^

Sports

AIA 7s: Undefeated squads clash on Sunday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 3, 2022 | 10:48am
AIA 7s: Undefeated squads clash on Sunday
Manhur Fatima in the AIA 7s

MANILA, Philippines — By Sunday’s end, there will be a parting of ways as undefeated men’s division 1 squads Spoly FC and Manhur Fatima collide when the AIA 7s Football Tournament continues at the McKinley Hill Stadium. 

In week three of the premier seven-a-side football competition, the two squads, who are showing the way with identical 2-0 slates, meet up at 6:30 p.m. 

Despite the same win-loss record, Spoly FC is atop the tables due to superior goal difference with nine goals to Manhur Fatima’s three.

Sino FC, in the third spot while sporting a 2-0 record and a plus-two in goal difference, will take on the fifth-ranked Manila Stars (1-1) at 5:30 p.m.

Defending champion Manila Digger (0-1) hopes to get back on the winning track when they face winless Maharlika FC (0-2) in the last match.

Over at the women’s division 1, another pair of unscathed squads will also try to knock each other down a peg. 

Top-ranked Kaya FC and Azzurri Verde, both with 2-0 records, clash at 7:30 p.m. Kaya is ahead also because of the goal difference, plus-six to plus-four. 

Other key matches in the distaff group includes Manila Nomads (1-1) battling Azzurri SC A (0-1) at 4:30 p.m. and Nomads Braves (1-0) taking on Payatas FC (0-2) at 5:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Lacsina, who was pivotal in NU's sweep en route to the UAAP women's volleyball title in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year,...
Sports
fbtw
Guiao, NLEX part ways

Guiao, NLEX part ways

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Coach Yeng Guiao has bolted the NLEX camp after a five-season and one-conference stint highlighted by two semifinal appe...
Sports
fbtw

F2 beefs up roster for PVL comeback

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
F2 Logistics revved up for its Premier Volleyball League (PVL) return by plucking collegiate standout Ivy Lacsina from National University.
Sports
fbtw
Eala sets priorities in PSC

Eala sets priorities in PSC

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
New PSC chairman Noli Eala said yesterday his three immediate priorities to hit the ground running fresh on the job are to...
Sports
fbtw
NBA vet owns Pinoy restos

NBA vet owns Pinoy restos

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Bay Area Dragons import and five-year NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson feels right at home in the Philippines. He’s in town...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
SMB needs 'all heart' to win Game 7, says Austria

SMB needs 'all heart' to win Game 7, says Austria

By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
Armed with a fairly younger roster than Austria's title quests before, the multi-titled coach can only hope that their run...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

Duplantis given 'wake-up call' as Obiena steals pole vault win

1 hour ago
Duplantis failed three times at 5.91 metres, falling to the mat on the third botched effort with a gaping mouth in stunned...
Sports
fbtw
Serena Williams suffers likely career-ending defeat at US Open

Serena Williams suffers likely career-ending defeat at US Open

2 hours ago
The 40-year-old Williams — who last month signalled she planned to retire after the Open — was beaten...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena stuns Duplantis, wins first Diamond League in Belgium

Obiena stuns Duplantis, wins first Diamond League in Belgium

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Obiena pounced on an off day for the Swede as the latter settled for second place while USA's Christopher Nilsen completed...
Sports
fbtw
SMB brings TNT to last waltz

SMB brings TNT to last waltz

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Hold those six packs.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with