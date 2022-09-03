AIA 7s: Undefeated squads clash on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — By Sunday’s end, there will be a parting of ways as undefeated men’s division 1 squads Spoly FC and Manhur Fatima collide when the AIA 7s Football Tournament continues at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

In week three of the premier seven-a-side football competition, the two squads, who are showing the way with identical 2-0 slates, meet up at 6:30 p.m.

Despite the same win-loss record, Spoly FC is atop the tables due to superior goal difference with nine goals to Manhur Fatima’s three.

Sino FC, in the third spot while sporting a 2-0 record and a plus-two in goal difference, will take on the fifth-ranked Manila Stars (1-1) at 5:30 p.m.

Defending champion Manila Digger (0-1) hopes to get back on the winning track when they face winless Maharlika FC (0-2) in the last match.

Over at the women’s division 1, another pair of unscathed squads will also try to knock each other down a peg.

Top-ranked Kaya FC and Azzurri Verde, both with 2-0 records, clash at 7:30 p.m. Kaya is ahead also because of the goal difference, plus-six to plus-four.

Other key matches in the distaff group includes Manila Nomads (1-1) battling Azzurri SC A (0-1) at 4:30 p.m. and Nomads Braves (1-0) taking on Payatas FC (0-2) at 5:30 p.m.