Pinay aces flounder in moving day in SAT-TWT golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Harmie Constantino faltered with a 74 and Princess Superal wobbled with a birdie-less 77 as they bowed out of contention in the third round of the SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking dominated by in-form Patcharajutar Kongkraphan in Prachin Buri, Thailand Friday.

Constantino shot two birdies but fumbled with four bogeys for a 38-36 and a 54-hole aggregate of 218 that dropped her to 30th while the ICTSI-backed Superal failed to get going and never recovered from a two-bogey mishap after five holes.

The newly crowned Asia Pacific Cup champion made three more bogeys and missed at least three birdie chances to finish with a 39-38 and slip to tied 31st at 219 heading to the final 18 holes of the Bt3 million event.

Kongkraphan, meanwhile, poised herself up for a third championship as she fired a 65 for a stirring 18-under 198 total and a five-stroke bulge over Arpichaya Yubol, who pooled a 203 after 66.

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong slowed down with a 69 for third at 204.