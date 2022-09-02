^

Go misses again, loses in BRG Open Golf Championship playoff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 2, 2022 | 3:55pm
Go misses again, loses in BRG Open Golf Championship playoff
Lloyd Go

MANILA, Philippines – Another title crack, another crash for Lloyd Go.

The Filipino shotmaker blew a three-shot lead with four holes left in regulation and lost the BRG Open Golf Championship crown to Chinese Chen Guxin on a wet bogey on the first playoff hole at the BRD Da Nang Golf Resort course in Vietnam Friday.

Go hit an errant 3-wood second shot off the center of the fairway back at the closing par-5 18th that sailed over to the lake, took a penalty drop and never bothered to hole out with a bogey as Guxin two-putted for par to clinch the win that for a stretch had looked like in the bag for the rising Cebuano star.

Go, who started the final round of the 54-hole, $75,000 championship just two shots off Guxin, took charge with three birdies in the first four holes, pulled off big saves on Nos. 13 and 14 to stay in command by three but flubbed a downhill six-foot putt for birdie on the 16th.

Guxin cashed in on that miss and birdied three of the last four to salvage a 72 and match Go’s eight-under 208 total after the latter likewise holed out with a birdie on a solid second shot.

Go himself was too shocked after hitting it into the water and his foldup came after he squandered a third round lead in the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament ADT and lost by one to Thai Suteepat Prateephtienchai in Indonesia last week.

After a solid frontside 33, Go looked headed for a breakthrough, bucking his bogeys on Nos. 12 and 15 with big saves on Nos. 13 and 14.

After pulling his drive on the 13th, he took a tough second shot on a sloping stance near the lake just 50 yards to the fairway. But he reached the green in three and two-putted before draining a pressure-packed 16-foot putt for par on the par-4 next after dumping his approach shot in the greenside bunker.

But his miss on No. 16 proved costly as Guxin gained headway with his fiery finish, dealing another setback for the former Philippine amateur champion, who also missed scoring his first triumph in the Philippine Golf Tour’s Eagle Ridge Aoki Invitational which he led in the middle rounds last July.

He tries again back in Indonesia next week for the OB Golf Invitational on September 13-16.

Meanwhile, Fidel Concepcion skied to a 77 and wound up tied for 35th at 226.

Recommended
