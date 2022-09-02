Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines — National University's Ivy Lacsina will not be part of the Lady Bulldogs' title defense in UAAP Season 85 as she's set turn pro with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Lacsina, who was pivotal in NU's sweep en route to the UAAP women's volleyball title in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year, was announced to have signed with the multi-titled club on Friday.

The middle blocker had two more years of eligibility in the UAAP left.

The 22-year-old flashed dominance with the rest of the Lady Bulldogs in a sweep of erstwhile UAAP powerhouse DLSU Lady Spikers in the final.

Their victory ended a 65-year title drought for the Sampaloc-based squad.

She joins the likes of La Salle products Majoy Baron and Aby Marano in F2.

Lacsina enters the Cargo Movers' fold with a UAAP championship, as well as national team experience under her belt.

F2 is expected to join the Premier Volleyball League in its Reinforced Conference later this year after begging off from the Invitiational Conference.