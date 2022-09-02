^

Matthew Wright joins Japan B. League club Kyoto Hannaryz

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 2, 2022 | 12:07pm
MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino is set to play as an import in the Japan B. League as former Phoenix Fuel Masters stalwart Matthew Wright signed on to play for the Kyoto Hannaryz.

After much uncertainty on his future as his tenure with Phoenix ended earlier this year, the picture was made clear with the team's announcement on Friday.

Wright thus joins Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakes), Bobby Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), and Greg Slaughter (Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka) as former PBA players taking their talents to the Land of the Rising Sun.

In the 2021-22 season, Kyoto finished with a 14-43 slate, good enough for 19th place in the standings — at par with Ravena's Shiga.

In his last conference in the PBA, Wright averaged 15 points on 30% shooting from beyond the arc. He also had averaged 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

Wright played all six years of his PBA career with the Fuel Masters.

There, he became a two-time PBA All-Star and was named to the PBA Mythical First and Second Team once and twice, respectively.
In 2017, he was also part of the PBA All-Rookie Team.

Wright is the ninth player to be an import in the Japan B. League for the upcoming season.

Others set to suit up are Thirdy Ravena (San-en NeoPhoennix), Dwight Ramos (Levanga Hokkaido), Justine Baltazar (Hiroshima Dragonflies), Kobe Paras (Altiri Chiba) and Jordan Heading (Nagasaki Velca).

