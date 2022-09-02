^

Saso gets into the mix with 68; Pagdanganan heads to early exit

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 2, 2022 | 11:37am
MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso checked an up-and-down start with three birdies in the last 10 holes as she put in a three-under 68 to trail joint leaders Carlota Ciganda of Spain, Korean Hye Jin Choi and Ruoning Yin of China by just three strokes at the start of the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Out to snap a string of missed cut stints, Saso scrambled with a two-birdie, two-bogey card in the first eight holes in a late start but shot birdies linking the nines of the par-71 Highland Meadows Golf Club. She drained another birdie putt at the closing par-5 hole to post a 33-35 round for a share of 18th in the $1.75 million event.

She hopes to build on that momentum and make the most of her early second round start in an attempt to make up for her shaky campaigns in the last major, the AIG Women’s Open and in last week’s CP Women’s Open in Canada where she missed both cuts.

But ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan headed for another shortened campaign after failing to advance in the Dow Great Lakes Bay and missing the CP Women’s Open action due to visa woes as she shot herself in the foot with an 80 for joint last place at 141st with amateur Audrey Ryu of the US.

Eager to get going, Pagdanganan instead groped for form, dropping strokes faster than her caddie could log them. She made five bogeys at the back and added two more at the front marred by a double bogey on No. 5 for a birdie-less 38-42.

She hit 10 fairways but missed nine greens, including two failed bunker stints while ending up with 34 putts.

Saso actually had a shakier stint on the mound, missing seven fairways but the 2021 US Women’s Open champion, who also went out of regulation five times, made just 27 putts to put herself in the early mix.

Ciganda and Choi, meanwhile, matched bogey-free 65s while Yin gunned down seven birdies against a bogey as the troika posted a one-stroke lead over eight others, led by world No. 4 Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and Hyo Joo Kim, who all fired 66s, while world No. 2 Minjee Lee also turned in a solid 67 after missing the CP Women’s Open due to illness.

