Pagdanganan seeks strong start in Dana Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 4:08pm
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines smiles after hitting her tee shot on the second hole during round one of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Rey Del Rio / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Pagdanganan hopes to turn a misfortune into sort of a boost as she launches her drive in the morning wave in the Dana Open firing off Thursday at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Syvania, Ohio.

The power-hitting Filipina missed the chance to compete in last week’s CP Women’s Open in Canada due to visa woes, making her all fired-up to get going in the $1.750 million event at the par-71, 6,555-yard layout bracing for the assault of the world’s leading players.

Pagdanganan tied for 50th here last year in a rain-shortened edition on rounds of 71-71-68 but she expects to start strong this time in a 7:31 a.m. flight with Germany’s Isi Gabsa and American Emma Talley on No. 10.

The 24-year-old ICTSI-backed shotmaker missed the cut in her last tournament in the Dow Great Lakes Bay last July following mediocre finishes in the Women’s PGA Championship (tied 65th) and Meijer LPGA Classic (tied 49th), both last June.

Yuka Saso, meanwhile, tries to rebound from a string of missed cut stints as she kicks off her bid at 1:21 p.m. on the first hole with Taiwanese Wei Ling Hsu and Marina Alex of the US.

The 2021 US Women’s Open champion tied for fifth here last year but with her game far from being ideal, she needs a lot of scrambling and adjusting to do to regain her form given the depth of the competing field.

That includes defending champion Nasa Hataoka, who will slug it out with world No. 2 Minjee Lee of Australia and American Lexi Thompson at 8:10 a.m. on No. 1, with last week’s winner Paola Reto also all primed for another crack at the crown against Canada’s Brooke Henderson and Leona Maguire of Ireland at 1:15 p.m. at the back.

In other marquee matches, Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda and Korean So Yeon Ryu tangle at 8:21 a.m. on the first hole; recent Women’s British Open winner Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa, and Americans Andrea Lee and Mina Harigae clash at 8:37 a.m. on No. 10; and Japanese Ayaka Furue, Korean Sei Young Kim and Thai Pajaree Anannarukarn at 1:10 p.m. on the first hole.

Focus will also be on the explosive threesome of Kiwi Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang of the US and Korean In Gee Chun at 1:04 p.m., also at the backside.

