DLSU hopes to be 'championship-caliber' team in UAAP after successful D-League stint

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 11:28am
Kevin Quiambao of Eco Oil-La Salle
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — After winning it all in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, head coach Derrick Pumaren is eyeing a return to UAAP glory for the De La Salle Green Archers.

Falling short of the finals against eventual champions UP in UAAP Season 84, Pumaren hopes that the tough grind in the D-League has shaped his team into one that can get over the hump.

"That’s why we’re here and why we joined this tournament. We just got to be a better team. We don’t just want to be better, we want to be a championship-caliber team," Pumaren said.

A focal point in what they've been trying to improve, the multi-titled coach said, was closing out contests, which they did against Marinernong Pilipino in the final.

Pumaren, whose team completed a reverse sweep of Marinero after losing Game One, said he hopes that the campaign is just what DLSU needs to get into that next level.

"This is one thing we’re gonna work on, closing out games that we need to win," said Pumaren.

"[Last season,] we fell short against UP. We won the Final Four in the first game, but we did not close out. This is part of the program and we’re trying to work on it, and I’m pretty sure that this will toughen the team," he added. "They responded, and I’m really happy with the way they [did]."

DLSU has not been to the championship round of the UAAP since Season 80 where they lost to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in three games.

Pumaren took over the coaching reigns for DLSU back in 2020 but has only coached in one UAAP season so far.

He last led the Green Archers to the title back in 1990 when he led them past the UE Red Warriors.

In the D-League, Pumaren was also in the 2019 Finals with his then-team the CEU Scorpions. They fell short against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

