AIA 7s: Looking at Payatas FC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 10:33am
Payatas FC
MANILA, Philippines — One of the squads participating in the Women’s Division 1 of the AIA 7s Football Tournament is Payatas FC.

Payatas FC is the sports program of the FairPlay For All Foundation with the focus on using sports for personal development. 

The 11-year old program has grown from having kids play football on a basketball court to having their own sports center with two futsal courts and a roster of homegrown coaches.

Their own sports center is a safe space for some 200 kids from Payatas, Quezon City to learn the game of football and use it to gain education and improve their social and community skills. Part of the pathway for the kids is for them to also advance into coaching when their playing days are done. 

The girls listed in the team taking part in the AIA 7s tournament include Leian Joy Rebosura, Ana Maria Joy Carnetes, Loren Joyce de Jesus, Daria San Jose, Irene del Valle, Regine Rebosura, Melanie Dionisio, Angelica Jade Sagum, Althea Rebosura, Agot Danton, Ronalyn Lagata, and Rose Ann Lagata.

Payatas FC currently sits at seventh spot in the table of the tournament’s Division 1. They face off against Manila Nomads Braves this coming Sunday, September 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

