TNT draws inspiration from embattled coach Reyes in bid for Philippine Cup title

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga are grinding out a tough championship series against the San Miguel Beermen for the PBA Philippine Cup trophy as they look to make it back-to-back titles in the conference.

As the back-and-forth contest progresses, the defending champions have been faced with various challenges — the latest being the injury bug forcing veteran guard Jayson Castro to the sidelines for the latter half of a pivotal Game Five.

One of the guys who stepped up in Castro's absence was player of the game Kelly Williams who came up big with 21 points, nine rebounds, three rebounds and two steals.

According to the veteran big man, they took inspiration from head coach Chot Reyes, who has been on the receiving end of criticism around the national team program that he also heads.

"Coach has been saying it all year. This team is built for adversity and we've had guys in and out all throughout the year. Of course, Jayson's a huge part of why we're here but, we know it's on us to try and fill the shoes collectively. I think everyone responded very well, coaches trained us for moments like this," said Williams after the game.

"When you see your coach going through the ridicule and the shit in media and just throughout the Philippines, and the way he handled it, we have no excuse to look at anything and put our heads down," he added.

Reyes' latest struggle came in the form of getting booed in Gilas Pilipinas' last home game at the Mall of Asia Arena last Monday where his wards Dwight Ramos and Jordan Clarkson jumped in his defense.

Likening Reyes' struggles to theirs, Williams says they are ready for anything as they look to close out in Game Six on Friday, September 2.

"We've been trained for situations like this," he said.