^

Sports

UFC to make debut in France

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 9:33am
UFC to make debut in France

MANILA, Philippines — The world’s top combat sports organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), takes the trans-Atlantic flight out to Europe this weekend for its first ever event in Paris, France.

Homegrown talent Cyril Gane (10-1), the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, meets rising contender and knockout artist Tai Tuivasa (15-3) in a hard-hitting main event. 

Gane is the top-ranked heavyweight after current division champion Francis Ngannou while Tuivasa is ranked third. 

The Frenchman last fought in January 2022 where he lost to Ngannou in UFC 270 via unanimous decision that ended his seven-match win streak in the UFC.

Tuivasa, who hails from Australia, turned his UFC career around with five consecutive wins after three consecutive losses and was on the verge of getting cut. 

His most recent triumph was a sensational knockout of Derrick Lewis in the second round in UFC 271 this past February 12.

In all likelihood, the winner of this bout gets a crack at Ngannou. Should Gane prevail over Tuivasa, this will set up a rematch with Ngannou. 

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Robert Whittaker (24-6) takes on No. 2 Marvin Vettori (18-5) in an important 185-pound matchup.

Whittaker is out to stop Vettori’s climb up the UFC middleweight ladder while looking for another chance to face current champion Israel Adesanya who he lost to in UDFC 271 via unanimous decision. 

Vettori scored an impressive win over Paulo Costa in his last fight in October of 2021.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa will air live in the Philippines on Sunday, September 4 from the Accor Arena in Paris courtesy of the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application. The prelims start at 12 a.m. with the main card starting at 3 a.m.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline star Jia Morado-De Guzman hopes for 'long-term' program for Philippine volleyball

Creamline star Jia Morado-De Guzman hopes for 'long-term' program for Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
While she was satisfied with how the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) champions stepped up to the challenge, Morado-De Guzman...
Sports
fbtw
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
Japeth Aguilar thinks Kai Sotto already a 'core player' of Philippine hoops

Japeth Aguilar thinks Kai Sotto already a 'core player' of Philippine hoops

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Now a personal witness to Sotto's growth during their stint with the national team in the fourth window of the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw

Realignment of forces

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The raging PBA Philippine Cup Finals can hardly be considered a repeat of the last two best-of-seven series where TNT and San Miguel Beer played. There has been a realignment of forces with both teams retooling to...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers Turf returns after long absence

Spikers Turf returns after long absence

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Men’s volleyball takes center stage as the Spiker’s Turf makes a smashing return after a long absence with a two-game...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
DLSU hopes to be 'championship-caliber' team in UAAP after successful D-League stint

DLSU hopes to be 'championship-caliber' team in UAAP after successful D-League stint

By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
Falling short of the final against eventual champions UP in UAAP Season 84, Pumaren hopes that the tough grind in the D-League...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Looking at Payatas FC

AIA 7s: Looking at Payatas FC

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Payatas FC is the sports program of the FairPlay For All Foundation with the focus on using sports for personal developm...
Sports
fbtw
Never-say-die Serena into US Open third round

Never-say-die Serena into US Open third round

1 hour ago
The 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam title winner triumphed 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-2 in front of a raucous, partisan Arthur Ashe...
Sports
fbtw
TNT draws inspiration from embattled coach Reyes in bid for Philippine Cup title

TNT draws inspiration from embattled coach Reyes in bid for Philippine Cup title

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As the back-and-forth contest progresses, the defending champions have been faced with various challenges — the...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena wins gold anew in Germany

Obiena wins gold anew in Germany

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After winning the World Athletics Classics in Leverkusen, Obiena picked up from where he left off as he reset the competition...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with