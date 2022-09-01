UFC to make debut in France

MANILA, Philippines — The world’s top combat sports organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), takes the trans-Atlantic flight out to Europe this weekend for its first ever event in Paris, France.

Homegrown talent Cyril Gane (10-1), the former UFC interim heavyweight champion, meets rising contender and knockout artist Tai Tuivasa (15-3) in a hard-hitting main event.

Gane is the top-ranked heavyweight after current division champion Francis Ngannou while Tuivasa is ranked third.

The Frenchman last fought in January 2022 where he lost to Ngannou in UFC 270 via unanimous decision that ended his seven-match win streak in the UFC.

Tuivasa, who hails from Australia, turned his UFC career around with five consecutive wins after three consecutive losses and was on the verge of getting cut.

His most recent triumph was a sensational knockout of Derrick Lewis in the second round in UFC 271 this past February 12.

In all likelihood, the winner of this bout gets a crack at Ngannou. Should Gane prevail over Tuivasa, this will set up a rematch with Ngannou.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Robert Whittaker (24-6) takes on No. 2 Marvin Vettori (18-5) in an important 185-pound matchup.

Whittaker is out to stop Vettori’s climb up the UFC middleweight ladder while looking for another chance to face current champion Israel Adesanya who he lost to in UDFC 271 via unanimous decision.

Vettori scored an impressive win over Paulo Costa in his last fight in October of 2021.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa will air live in the Philippines on Sunday, September 4 from the Accor Arena in Paris courtesy of the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo streaming application. The prelims start at 12 a.m. with the main card starting at 3 a.m.