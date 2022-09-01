Obiena wins gold anew in Germany

EJ Obiena reacts after winning gold at the 31st Southeast Asian Games men's pole vault final at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on Saturday, May 14.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pole vaulter EJ Obiena booked back-to-back victories in Germany as he ruled the St. Wendel City Jump on Wednesday (early Thursday morning, Manila time).

After winning the World Athletics Classics in Leverkusen, Obiena picked up from where he left off as he reset the competition record as he jumped 5.86m.

The erstwhile record was a meager 5.71m.

He also tried to reset his personal best and the Asian record with tries at the 6-meter mark but could not clear it in three attempts.

Menno Vloon and Anthony Ammirati completed the podium with best clearances of 5.81m.

This is Obiena's third win in his last four competitions.

Obiena still has three more competitions lined up in the next few days with the Memorial van Damme in Brussels, Belgium on Friday.

Also on the table for the World No. 3 pole vaulter is the ISTAF in Berlin and the Golden Fly Liechtenstein.