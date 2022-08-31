^

Eisenhower Cup: Pinoys wobble in World Am opener; Japan sets early pace

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 9:23pm
MANILA, Philippines – Carl Corpus bungled a two-under card with late-hole mishaps and hobbled with a 73 as Team Philippines limped with an eight-over 150 at Le Golf National in a flawed start in the World Amateur Golf Team Championship provisionally led by Japan in France Wednesday.

Corpus had hoped to save the day for the Filipinos with two frontside birdies on his way home after Aidric Chan and Jet Hernandez earlier succumbed to the challenges of the par-71 layout and hobbled with 77 and 79, respectively. But he bogeyed No. 7, dropped two strokes on the par-3 eighth then holed out with another bogey on the par-5 No. 9 for a 38-35.

While Hernandez failed to recover from a three-bogey start at the back, Chan tried to provide the needed backup for Corpus with a bogey-birdie round after five holes. But he stumbled with bogeys on Nos. 15 and 18 and yielded more strokes in the first seven holes at the front, including a double-bogey on the fourth.

Chan birdied No. 8 for a 40-37 that counted for the team seeking to improve on its lowly 47th place finish in the country’s last stint in the biennial event in 2014 in Japan.

But at joint 62nd in a field of 71, the Philippines will need a lot of catching up to do in the next three rounds to produce the desired result in the Eisenhower Cup.

The Pinoys move to the par-72 St. Nom La Breteche for the second round play.

Hernandez birdied the 18th to save a 38 but gave up two strokes on No. 2 and bogeyed the next two holes before closing out with a run of pars for a 79 that was crossed out in the three-to-play, two-to-count format event where their counterparts also groped to finish 30th in the Espirito Santo Trophy last week.

Meanwhile, Japan threatened to dominate the first 18 holes with a fiery eight-under aggregate just after seven holes at the St. Nom La Breteche as Taiga Semikawa and Kohei Okada fired a five-under and a three-under card, respectively.

The Japanese were also a stroke ahead of Austria, France and Germany, which matched seven-under totals in different courses in the morning wave.

Chris Bleier shot an eagle-aided 68 at St. Nom La Breteche while Max Steinlechner carded a 69 for Austria; Martin Couvra also spiked his 67 at LGN with an eagle, while Julien Sale turned in a 68 for the host country; and Germany leaned on Jonas Baumgartner’s six-under 65, also at Le Golf National, and Anton Albers’ 70 to seize a share of the lead.

